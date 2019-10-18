About the Company

A global cloud software platform to power business defense

A leader in the data protection and compliance sector globally with ever-growing regulatory requirements and constantly evolving cyber-security threats

Establishment: 2012

Headquarter: Singapore

Partners: Web hosting and IT service provider like STRATO (Germany), Ingram Micro (USA), Pax8 (North America) UOL (Brazil) and ALSO (EU)

Local data centers: the US, Canada, Brazil, Ireland, Germany, Singapore, Australia, and Japan

Executive

COO: Ridley Ruth

Managing Director: Charif Elansari

Services Offered

Compliance tools for General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) and other German regulations

Legal hold, flexible retention periods and tamper-proof audit trails

Cloud backup

eDiscovery: common within industries that are prone to litigation or under regulatory compliance rules.

Archiving

Recovery solutions: enabling organizations to backup, recover, and protect their essential business information.

Safeguards business communications/correspondence within Office 365 (Exchange Online, SharePoint, OneDrive, Groups, and Teams), G Suite Gmail, Hosted Exchange, Open-Xchange, and IMAP-POP ecosystems.

Deploys military-grade AES 256-bit data encryption in transit

Help organizations comply with a wide variety of international rules and regulations, including HIPAA and GDPR. The company follows a security assurance program that uses global privacy and data protection best practices. Thus fulfills the strict legal requirements.

What for Customers?

Data Sovereignty : Safeguard businesses from the threat of unexpected data loss. Empowers customers to fight back against cyber threats, accidental deletions, and rogue employees. The company provides a fast and efficient way to store copies of their business communications in the cloud securely. They are thus ensuring that customer data is searchable and recoverable on demand.

: Safeguard businesses from the threat of unexpected data loss. Empowers customers to fight back against cyber threats, accidental deletions, and rogue employees. The company provides a fast and efficient way to store copies of their business communications in the cloud securely. They are thus ensuring that customer data is searchable and recoverable on demand. Dedicated staff

Cutting-edge cloud technology

Enables customers to store data locally for performance, legal, or preference reasons.

Target Customers: IT solution providers, VARs, MSPs

Eminent Customers: Internet giant GoDaddy, the world’s largest domain name registrar, and Ingram Micro, the world’s largest distributor of computer and technology products.

Ideal for Data Protection Officers (DPOs)

Support: 24.7.365, ticket system for seamless technical support escalation

Latest News

(October 14, 2019) Integrates with ConnectWise strengthening its technical and marketing capabilities. The company services like Cloud Backup and Archiving solutions, email insights intelligence, and GDPR response solutions are available for order, provision, contract, and bill through the ConnectWise Marketplace in all significant international markets.