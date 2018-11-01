Latest News and Hosting Review SageNext Infotech

Key Selling Points

Specialized in hosting QuickBooks, Sage 50, Lacerte, ATX, Drake, TaxWise and ProSeries

Located in New York, Dallas and Phoenix and Seattle

A state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure powered by SAS 70 II and SSAE 16 compliant

Headquarters: Augusta, Georgia

Parent Company: SageNext Infotech

Data Center: SAS 70 II and SSAE16 certified data centers located in the cities of New York, Dallas and Phoenix

Services Offered

Cloud Hosting

Tax and accounting application hosting services

Tax and accounting application hosting: delivers tailor-made QuickBooks remote hosting solutions

QuickBooks Hosting: The most preferred choice of the CPAs, accounting professionals, and business owners to make most of their accounting practice.

Customers

Major accounting and tax applications

CPAs, accounting professionals, and business owners

What about Customers?

The company provides high-performance services and solutions for highly advanced IT Infrastructure

Secure, Reliable and Scalable hosting platform

The company provides the highest level of security to your confidential business data.

Support: 24.7.365 via phone/mail/chat 1.855.922.7243 By highly skilled, well-trained and dedicated team of professionals

Uptime: 100%

Backup: Free for the last 30-days

Promotions

Celebrates Thanksgiving, Offers 20% Discount on Its Cloud Hosting Solutions

Latest News

(December 01, 2017) Upgrades cloud platform technically and functionally to accommodate QuickBooks Desktop 2018 hosting. The QuickBooks Desktop products offer tools and features, professionally designed to address the growing accounting needs of the professionals.