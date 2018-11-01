Latest News and Hosting Review SageNext Infotech

Key Selling Points
- Specialized in hosting QuickBooks, Sage 50, Lacerte, ATX, Drake, TaxWise and ProSeries
- Located in New York, Dallas and Phoenix and Seattle
- A state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure powered by SAS 70 II and SSAE 16 compliant
Headquarters: Augusta, Georgia
Parent Company: SageNext Infotech
Data Center: SAS 70 II and SSAE16 certified data centers located in the cities of New York, Dallas and Phoenix
Services Offered
- Cloud Hosting
- Tax and accounting application hosting services
- Tax and accounting application hosting: delivers tailor-made QuickBooks remote hosting solutions
QuickBooks Hosting: The most preferred choice of the CPAs, accounting professionals, and business owners to make most of their accounting practice.
Customers
- Major accounting and tax applications
- CPAs, accounting professionals, and business owners
What about Customers?
- The company provides high-performance services and solutions for highly advanced IT Infrastructure
- Secure, Reliable and Scalable hosting platform
- The company provides the highest level of security to your confidential business data.
Support: 24.7.365 via phone/mail/chat 1.855.922.7243 By highly skilled, well-trained and dedicated team of professionals
Uptime: 100%
Backup: Free for the last 30-days
Promotions
- Celebrates Thanksgiving, Offers 20% Discount on Its Cloud Hosting Solutions
Latest News
- (December 01, 2017) Upgrades cloud platform technically and functionally to accommodate QuickBooks Desktop 2018 hosting. The QuickBooks Desktop products offer tools and features, professionally designed to address the growing accounting needs of the professionals.