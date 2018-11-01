Latest News And Web Hosting Review Bounceweb

Bounceweb is a shared and reseller web hosting provider that provides solutions to fulfill the requirements. This company has mainly specialization in Linux web hosting, and main services are cPanel web hosting and domain registration. The shared hosting plans are very low and are 100%compatible with new software such as Mambo, Joomla, WordPress, and Magneto. Reseller hosting plans can be easily affordable so that any user would be able to resell shared web hosting plans. It is a best green hosting provider. It provides features like CGI, SSH, SSL, POP, IMAP, Perl, free domain name and site submission to leading search engines.

Establishment: May 1999

Services Offered

Free Limited Hosting

Shared Web Hosting

Reseller Hosting

Domain Registration

Hosting Features

Linux Operating System, cPanel Control Panel

Compatible with open-source software like Magento, Mambo, Joomla and WordPress

What for Customers?

High-performance, speedy, low-priced affordable hosting services

Reliable, redundant, unbreakable network with bandwidth available all times.

Security: Firewalls at every point of entry and exit

Bounceweb Overview

Bounceweb commenced hosting business in 1999 with low pricing plans. The aim was to target market with hassle-free and affordable prices along with providing a rich hosting experience. For this it originally offered free hosting too. Various products and services provided include: shared hosting, VPS hosting, reseller and dedicated hosting along with Ajax Hosting, Blog Hosting, cPanel Hosting, Fantastico Hosting, FFMPEG Hosting, Joomla Hosting, MySQL Hosting, PHP Hosting , domain registration and SSL certificates. It has hosted over 57,000 websites with datacenters in Houston and Dallas.

Bounceweb`s strategic partners: Link Bid Script and Inout Scripts enable regular or reciprocal link directory script and features Adserver, Mailing List Manager, Celebrities scripts respectively for websites. The Company has also won accolades and awards: It became a Guaranteed Host, verified by Compare Web Hosts, held Bounceweb Guarantee by WebHostingStuff, approved as an ethical company and recommended as most trustworthy and earth-friendly web hosting providers by Web Hosting Search for 2010.

Bounceweb Plans

Shared plans include: RAID Protected Storage Space, Premium Tier-1 Bandwidth, no contracts and setup fees, unlimited domains and parked domains, unlimited Sub Domains, FTP Accounts and Anonymous FTP.

Reseller hosting comprises of three plans: Bronze, Silver and Gold. It comes with 25,000MB – 75,000MB RAID Protected Storage Space, 250,000MB – 750,000MB Premium Tier-1 Bandwidth, Static IP and no contract.

Dedicated hosting includes Linux and Windows Dedicated server options. Linux server comprises of two plans: Basic Dedicated Server and Elite Dedicated Server. It comes with Intel Xeon 3450 – 3470 (Quad Core), 2 – 4 GB DDR3 Memory, 2 x 250 – 2 X 500 GB Hard Drive, 10 TB Bandwidth, 5 Dedicated IPs and free cPanel. Windows server also comprises of two plans: Standard Dedicated Server and Pro Dedicated Server. Its features include: Intel Xeon 3450 – 3470 (Quad Core), 4 – 8GB DDR3 Memory, 2 X 250 – 2 X 500 GB Hard Drive, 10 TB Bandwidth, 5 Dedicated IPs and free cPanel.

Bounceweb: Features and Control Panel

Bounceweb uses wind power to power its servers in order to reduce carbon footprint

Free Site Builder is added with every account that permits site designing along with > 600 templates.

cPanel Web Hosting

Fantastico Script Installer enables script installing in seconds.

FFMpeg Web Hosting

Included e-books, increase site traffic and professional images.

Web Hosting Bonuses

SSH Access, ASP, ASP.NET, CGI

Perl, PHP, Ruby on Rails and SSI.

Bounceweb Support

The Company lays great stress on support. This is done by “same day” support. Bounceweb provides its clients a 30-minute guarantee on troubleshooting. Other modes include: email, live chat, tickets and phone. Company site also contains Knowledgebase and FAQ section which covers basic topics and includes guides for common issues. The company does not have any social media page and supports no forums for one-on-one interaction.

Bounceweb Uptime Report

Daily backups as well as 99.9% uptime is guaranteed. But this percentage is calculated for 12 months’ duration.

Pros

Green web hosting for reducing carbon footprint.

No contracts make the users free to select the preferred one.

Cons

Uptime guarantee is measured over 12 months.

No social media, forum or telephone support.

Cancellation Policy

Bounceweb plans renew automatically at the end of each year. Cancelation requests are to be furnished 10 days prior to renewal date. Failing to do so shall attract $ 50 cancellation fees. The customer can avail 30-days money back guarantee on any first hosting plan cancellation request. Additional plans are non-refundable. Any cancellation request after 30 days is not liable to be paid. Refunding does not cover domain names.

Conclusion

Bounceweb’s plans are feature-rich and offer value for money. It caters to small and large business owners alike. The Company has striking reliability and support staff which renders unrelenting support to its customers in need. 30 minute troubleshooting guarantee and green web hosting is one the most outstanding feature of this company.