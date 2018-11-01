Latest News And Web Hosting Review DiscountASP Net

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review DiscountASP Net

DiscountASP.NET is an innovative leader in Microsoft Windows hosting, focused on providing the best value in bleeding-edge ASP.NET hosting and SQL Server database hosting. DiscountASP.NET is a Microsoft Gold Partner with the hosting competency. It delivers the best value hosting services to Microsoft developer community, founded in 2003. With team foundation server hosting solution, discountasp.net provides source control and bug tracking as a SaaS solution. Their datacenters located in Europe and the USA. They are specialists in Windows 2012 hosting, SQL 2016 server hosting, ASP.NET core hosting, ASP.NET 4.6.x hosting and ASP.NET MVC hosting. Apart from this, company also provides Team Foundation Server Hosting as SaaS solution for bug tracking and source control. Best for .Net developers as Discountasp offers various types of solutions at affordable rates. Recognized as a Microsoft partner and award-winning ASP.net hosting. On top of this, they offer 30-day money back guarantee as well.

Discountasp.net: Company Overview

Key Selling Points: Leader in hosting solutions for .NET developers

Microsoft Partner

GOLD Hosting Competency

WebMatrix Hosting Compatible

Data Center

Two tier-1 data centers in the USA and Europe/UK

Partnerships: Microsoft Gold Partner with the Gold Hosting Competency

Executives:

VP Marketing : Takeshi Eto

Services Offered:

Microsoft Windows hosting

ASP.NET hosting

ASP.NET web application hosting and Team Foundation Server (TFS) hosting

supports SSL encrypted SQL connections

cloud backup solutions to automatically backup SQL databases to the Amazon cloud

SQL 2016 hosting in both US and UK data center locations

Hosting Features: ASP.NET and SQL Server technology

Other Tools Offered: on-demand database backup tool, database restore tool, and an automated Attach MDF File tool

Customers: SME's, Enterprises

What for Customers?

Innovative, affordable, fast and reliable hosting on cutting-edge technology

Discountasp.net, as per its name it provides

you lower priced Web Hosting Service. With its annual plans, you can quickly and easily start building your site with vast range of features. Moreover, for all these facilities you have to pay discounted prices. You are getting lots of benefits while paying less. It is a trusted online hosting company. Its features are easy to use with reliable service.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Discountasp.com has achieved 100% uptime last week. And 2 existing domains were deleted, 2 domains were transferred away, 2 new domains were registered in Discountasp and 0 domains were transferred to Discountasp from other web hosts. As per social media conversations and content it has 59.09% positive user response.

If you are using Microsoft servers or Dell servers then you will not have to face any issues with downtime. This company offers 99.9% uptime guarantee so that you have not face the problem of slow down at peak hours. When there are too many visitors online then also it does not go down.

Plan and Pricing

Discountasp.net provides three month free offer to its customers. It facilitates 80 GB of bandwidth with1000 MB disk space. It offers all these features in a reasonable and affordable price. Its 3 month free offer helps to bring down the annual rate.

Features and Control Panel

It offers Windows 2012 Platform with IIS 8.0 and Windows 2008 Platform with IIS 7.0. It also provides the facility of SmarterMail/SmarterStats with State of the art Dell servers and 24/7 tech support. Its Smart stat monitor your site for forced ads, ftp, access to community forum, pop ups and knowledge base. It allows unlimited sub domains, up to 500 email boxes, real time back up tools, supports asp.net, sql 5, xml, and many more.

DiscountASP.NET uses the control panel of asp.net. This control panel framework offers easy development of features, from mobile devices as well as desktop. It becomes simpler to use, when you use online tools with different settings.

Technical Support

DiscountASP.NET offers 24/7 technical support over phone. It also provides email support, in which you will get the response generally on the same day. It also provides knowledge database which helps a lot for general questions to be answered, and a community forum too, where you can post your own answers to questions, and read answers of other site owners.

Pros

The Pros of DiscountaSP.net is that it is an affordable choice with 30 days money back guarantee and free hosting for 3 months.

Cons

DiscountASP charges for subscription plan as well for add ons for the domain name fee. This amount is bit higher than its competitor companies. It has very limited customer support as they offer only email, and self-help options.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If you want to cancel DiscountASP.NET hosting account then you have to fill the form in which you can give your feedback and reason for cancellation. After completing the form, company will cancel the hosting account. This cancellation is reviewed by billing department and you will receive a confirmation email of cancellation within 48 hours of submission. It provides the facility of 30 days money back guarantee.

Conclusion:

As Discountasp.net is not the easiest interface to use but if you are a technical site owner, then it might be an option for you. It offers lots of technical features that are not provided by other hosts. And if you are a business owner and wants something unique rather than a general host, then it is a good option for you.