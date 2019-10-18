<<< Previous Page- WordPress Security Vulnerabilities

For Securing WordPress there are a number of plugins which assures us to give Secure WordPress and also to solve out WordPress Security Issues and they are as follows:

Stability: Upgrade to the latest version for critical updates to patch, update and harden the systems. While tightening the security, updates bring new features and improvements. Delete old outdated plugins or themes. WP DB Backup: WP DB Backup is easy to use a plugin and by mean of few clicks we can backup the core of WordPress database tables.It can secure WordPress powered website easily. WP Security Scan: This plugin can simply scan the WordPress powered site. It catches the vulnerabilities in the site and gives suitable guidelines regarding their removal. Ask Apache Password Protect: This plugin doesn’t control WordPress or mess with the database, instead, it utilizes fast, tried-and-true built-in features of WordPress Security to add multiple layers of security to the blog. Stealth Login: The Stealth Login plugin will help us in creating custom URL addresses for login, registering and log out of WordPress. Login Lockdown: Login Lockdown will help us to lock attempts for a period of time on logging in to the admin panel after a number of attempts. WP-DB Manager: This is another great plugin which allows us to manage our WP database. It could be used as an alternative to the WordPress Backup Manager. Admin SSL Secure Plugin: It is another plugin which keeps our admin panel secure. It acts on the SSL encryption and is really useful against hackers or people who are trying to get unallowed access to the panel. It is the competitor of the Chap Secure Login Plugin. User Locker: To avoid brute-force hacking the site, the User Locker plugin should be adopted. It works on the same system as Login Lockdown, however, it’s a 5-stars rated WP plugin which has a great fame among its users. Limit Login Attempts: Limit Login Attempts blocks the internet address from making further attempts after a specified limit on retries is reached, making a brute-force attack difficult or impossible. Login Encryption: Login Encrypt is a security plugin. It uses a complex combination of DES and RSA to encrypt and secure the login process to the admin panel. One Time Password: For Securing WordPress this unique plugin will help us to set a one-time password for the login, in order to prevent logging of unwanted users from internet cafes or such. Antivirus: Antivirus is a pretty common security plugin which will help us to keep our blog secured against bots, viruses, and malware. Bad Behavior: Bad Behavior is the plugin which helps us to fight with those annoying spammers. The plugin will not only help us to prevent spam messages on the blog but also will try to limit access to the blog, so they won’t be able even to read it. Exploit Scanner: It searches the files and database of the WordPress install for signs that may indicate that the files or the database have fallen victim to malicious hackers. User Spam Remover: It helps us to prevent and remove the unwanted spam messages. Block Bad Queries: This plugin attempts to block away all malicious queries attempted on our server and WordPress blog. It works in the background, checking for excessively long request strings (i.e., greater than 255 chars), as well as the presence of either “eval(” or “base64” in the request URI.

Thus WordPress Security is not only imperative but the core functionality of its conduct.