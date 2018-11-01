Latest News And Web Hosting Review WestHost

Westhost is one of the most powerful and secure hosting provider, founded in 1998. They have maintained reasonable hosting solutions along with the best technology and outstanding customer support. The company provides scalable and flexible hosting including dedicated servers, shared web hosting, domain registration, cloud hosting, merchant account solutions, eCommerce tools and web design. Apart from this, they have top notch customer support and maintaining rock solid infrastructure. On top of this, Westhost offers free domain for life with their business hosting plans. Their hosting includes WordPress hosting- perfect for a blog, business, forum, CMS, and eCommerce store, and cloud hosting comes with flexibility scalable resources, security, fully managed VPS. Dedicated servers include features like greater reliability, high uptime, bandwidth and more.

Establishment: 1998

Data Center: A SAS 70 Type II certified world-class infrastructure

Services Offered

Shared Web Hosting, Dedicated Servers, Reseller Hosting, Domain Registration, E-commerce Tools, and Merchant Account solutions

Number of Customers: 70,000+ Websites

What for Customers?

Affordable web hosting solutions on robust and secured infrastructure

Support: 24.7.365

WestHost: Overview

WestHost targets business users and caters to their web hosting requirements. It offers low-cost shared hosting, cloud hosting and dedicated servers. WestHost was acquired by UK2 in 2008 and is headquartered in Utah along with AN Hosting and Midphase, being a part of Hosting Services, Inc. They are particular about their performance and take every effort to ensure high-level performance with SAS II and Tier-3 network. For customers with intention of hosting a number of websites, WestHost provides easy management tools with easy install scripts.

WestHost: Reliability and Uptime Report

WestHost provides its customers with 99.9% guarantee for shared and dedicated packages. In case of failure of keeping up this uptime limit, dedicated customers qualify for credits but they are charged extra for backups. This is not so in case of shared hosting clients who are provided free back up services. For VPS and cloud clients, backup is done on weekly and monthly basis and no uptime is assured on Company’s behalf.

WestHost: Plans

There are three Website Builder Plans: Essential, Business and Business Unlimited. The features provided are: free Domain name, Templates, SEO Management, eCommerce Support, Add Photo gallery, Email Addresses, Google Maps, 3rd Party Content and Responsive Editor.

Personal Hosting is ideal for those with beginning website hosting with small requirements along with less traffic. Plans include: money back guarantee, nightly backups and site transfer. Preferred Hosting provides a free domain and unlimited email. It is ideal for multiple sites with multiple databases and large traffic sites. Business Hosting is preferred for its unlimited features like bandwidth, SSL certificate and disk space. It is ideal for online business with a lot of traffic.

WestHost: Features and Control Panel

Lots of 1-click install tools

Easy website navigation

RAID-10 and Tier-3

Free DNS management and phpMyAdmin

cPanel, domain and SSL certificate provided for free

PHP5, Python, Perl-CGI, PHP Nuke

WestHost: Support

WestHost provides 24/7 in-house support to all customers via toll-free number, ticket system, live chat and email. The Company also supports a Knowledge Base, Blog and Forum for basic queries and updating about upcoming products and promos. The company also claims of multi-language support for foreign customers.

Pros

Feature rich plans.

RAID and SAS 70 type II, Tier-3 network.

cPanel and domain name provided for free.

Low priced plans with spontaneous site builder.

Cons

Ticket support is not effective and other support options are poor.

Disk space and bandwidth is provided limitedly.

No mobile apps provided.

Downtime issues irk customers.

Cancellation Policy

WestHost provides a 30 day money back guarantee for all hosting customers. Any cancellations within this time qualify for full refund with set up fees. For account termination, an individual can do so by contacting client services via ticket, chat or phone support. The termination request should be sent before 15 days of service renewal date. After termination process is initiated, the Company holds no responsibility to maintain backups.

Conclusion

WestHost is quintessential cloud hosting company with experience and inexpensive pricing. Their plans are best fitted for small and medium enterprises. Even though shared plans may seen to be expensive as compared to others, but their 30 day money back guarantee is best to try out for starters.