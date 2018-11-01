Latest News And Web Hosting Review Midphase

Midphase was founded in 1998 with an aim to offer reliable hosting services and complete customer satisfaction. This company has built a solid team who share the values and vision. They deliver superior and economical services in the industry. All plans packages included great features include unlimited web space, bandwidth, free domain, setup, subdomains and more. Midphase is perfect for small business owners. They provide powerful eCommerce solutions and website builder to make hosting hassle free. The company gives a guarantee of high uptime. Their well experienced and high skilled support team is available 24/7 to resolve customer’s technical issues quickly.

Midphase delivers superior products to business and future ventures, customers able to grow their business and see results they need. It doesn`t matter how large business is, Midphase have products that will fit your needs, and help you succeed.

Since its inception in 1998, Midphase has worked tirelessly to perfect the art of web hosting. From highly skilled employees to robust infrastructure they have built a status for delivering when it matters most. Midphase employees find their inspiration to do outstanding work through a culture code call Mpower. Company has built a tough team of people who contribute to the vision and values of the original founders

Get fired up with Summer Sizzlers from Midphase. There are smoking hot deals that will get you online without breaking a sweat.

Key Selling Points

Providing quality and affordable web hosting services

A one-stop shop for all of your web hosting needs

Services Offered: Unlimited Linux web hosting

DesignPhase: hosted web design innovative service

shopPhase e-commerce

Linux and Windows hosting, reseller hosting, e-Commerce hosting, server hosting, virtual private server, dedicated servers, managed servers

Establishment: 2003

Parent Company: UK 2 Group

Money back guarantee: 30-days

Uptime: 99.9%

Midphase: Company Overview

Midphase started in 1998, and from the day one they are offering web hosting services in a user friendly way. They are having a robust infrastructure, qualified and highly talented employees who contribute a lot in building the reputation of the company in the entire web hosting industry. To deliver max satisfaction to their clients, company is providing superior products and services to client business and helps them to grow well.

Reliability & Performance/Uptime Report

Midphase always ensures their customers that their websites are up and running round the clock i.e. for 24*7*365. As site performance result in success of clients business so this is the priority. And for this, infrastructure of data centres is designed in such a way that it offers 99.9 percent uptime guarantee.

SSL Certificates are offered in hosting plans, results in premium protection to data stored on client site and this ensures security and high reliability.

Hosting Plans

Midphase Shared Web hosting plans offers a list of features such as Unlimited Disk Space & Unlimited Bandwidth, Free Domain, Unlimited E-Mail Accounts, Dedicated SSL, Dedicated IP, Online Stats, 30 Days money back guarantee etc.

Reseller hosting plans features are Unlimited Domains, Client Billing Software, 10 Dedicated SSLs, Custom Nameservers, 1 Dedicated IP.

Features & Control Panel

WHOIS Privacy of Domain

24*7*365 High technical support

Website Builder

Free Domain name

Unlimited Bandwidth & Disk space

SSL Certificates

Webstats

Client Billing Software

Unlimited E-Mail Accounts

30 days money back guarantee

99.9 % Uptime guarantee

Dedicated SSLs, Custom Nameservers

Support

In terms of offering Support to the customers, Midphase is doing a good job. They are serving their clients 24 Hrs. a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year. High technical support is rendered to resolve technical issues qualitatively and rapidly. As technical issues are not easy to resolve by a common man and thus it requires technical assistance of experts, so the same is offered by Midphase. A good Support Centre is available where client can interact with the team of customer care round the clock.

Pros

World Class Support Centre

99.9% Uptime Guarantee

Experienced & Trained staff

Prices offered are reasonable

Solid Infrastructure of Data centre

Easy to use hosting platform

Increased reliability & safety

No Setup fees

Cons

Control panel is not offered in Shared & Reseller hosting plans.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A Refund policy of Midphase allows a client to get a refund in first 30 days from the date of service issued, if he or she founds services unsatisfactory or not happy with the same. A provider is so much confident about their services that they offer a refund policy to their clients by which they ensure customer satisfaction guarantee. Refund policy is applicable in the Shared Web hosting plans.

Conclusion

Midphase, an excellent web hosting provider, offers Shared web hosting, reseller hosting, dedicated hosting solutions at low prices with 99.9 percent uptime, 24*7 technical support, 30 days money back guarantee. It is a reliable provider who is concerned for the security of client site and to offer this, it takes all the steps required.