Latest News And Web Hosting Review UK2 Net

USP

Accredited by ICANN (the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) to provide .com, .biz, .info, .net, .org, .jobs, .name and .pro gTLD’s

Establishment: 1998

Services Offered

Domain Registration

Dedicated Servers

What for Customers?

Affordable hosting services

UK2.net is Britain’s local web hosting company, based in the heart of start-up territory in Shoreditch, London. It is also part of the UK2 Group, which has hosting brands in America, so it has got international clout, too. UK2 timeline stretches back almost 2 decades. As veterans of the industry, they know web hosting inside out. Since its inception sold more than a million website addresses – aka domain names. Customers are from more than 200 worldwide destinations for cutting-edge services.

UK2.net is a Britain’s popular web hosting provider since 1998. Today, the company has sold around one million website addresses around the world. Besides, they have 200+ worldwide destinations for their top edge services. They provide reseller.biz, VPS.net, and other services. Hosting package includes shared, dedicated and VPS server options ranging from small personal blogs to big corporate pages. On top of this, the company provides 99.5% uptime guarantee and 24/7 great customer support. Their shared hosting plans run on Linux operating system and allow hosting multiple domains, unlimited bandwidth, and disk space. Customers can choose from Linux and Windows operating system with their dedicated and VPS hosting options. Best of all, a cPanel feature is available with all hosting packages.

UK2 committed to provide the ultimate user experience through exceptional customer service, flawless reliability and extraordinary innovation.

Uk2.net: Company Overview

Uk2.net has started its territory from Shoreditch, London. It is basically local web hosting company of Britain. But it is a part of UK2 Group too which is a hosting brand in America. That is why this company gets international clout also. It is an active player in the field of web hosting since 1998. It is a company that is trusted by customers. This company stretches back almost 2 decades so, they know about web hosting from inside. The company is one of the fastest growing web hosting companies.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Last week Uk2.net has achieved 99.41% uptime. With 7 existing domains were deleted, 4 domains were transferred away, 16 new domains were registered and 2 domains were transferred to Uk2 from other web hosts. And as per on social media conversations and content, Uk2 has 50% positive user response.

Plan and Pricing

Uk2.net is offering the various plans of – shared Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Dedicated Servers-Linux/Windows, Domain Names- .com/ .co/ .xxx Etc. It offers three packages, they are- starter hosting plan, personal hosting plan, business hosting plan and business cloud hosting plan. Personal hosting, business hosting and business cloud hosting plan these all come with unlimited disk space on the other hand starter plan has a disk space of 500MB per month. The company provides the facility of both Windows and Linux based hosting services to their customers from all over the world. You can also host multiple websites with this company, in an affordable price.

Features and Control Panel

Uk2.net offers fast speed of set-up apps with one click installation of software. As they understand your Time is money. It also allows you to get unlimited emails and traffic. So, that there is no need to waste your time in budgeting the resources. It offers technical support round the clock with an array of hosting features to its clients to select. It provides unlimited MySQL databases, unlimited disk space, 1 dedicated IP address and unlimited web sites with business hosting and business cloud hosting plans.

Premium Clients: DMGT, Unilever, Nintendo, Nectar, Elizabeth Arden and Honda.

Technical Support

UK2.NET provides the facility of 24/7/365 customer care desk service to its customer. You can reach its tech support through e-mail, telephone or live chat. It has a responsive team who deals very smartly with their client queries. So, that there is no need to puzzle over a question single-handedly.

Pros

UK2.NET has well equipped data centers with powerful servers to provide best quality to its clients. It offers a great speed with rich feature and reliable network with 99.9% uptime. It has the best engineers’ technical team with supportive customer care desk. It is well established company with lots of clients and pleasant list of extra features.

Cons

Its cons are – it only guarantees of 99.5% uptime, there is lots of hidden charges and on phone Tech support is paid service.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

It offers the facility of guaranteed money back within 30 days. Because of any reason if you are unsatisfied with this hosting service then you can cancel your plan and can get refund within 30 days.

Latest News

(May 30, 2017) UK2 acquired by British e-commerce company ‘The Hut Group' from private equity firm LDC. It would be a core part of THG’s technology proposition within the THG Platform Division. With this strategic acquisition, THG would further develop its e-commerce technology platform behind its health and beauty product range by improving its underlying cloud and security infrastructure. UK2 will provide high-performance infrastructure at an international scale and would speed up the ability of THG technology platform to generate exceptional fast online experiences.

THG Founder and CEO: Matthew Moulding

Conclusion:

Although its primary market is in the UK. Still it offers High quality hosting for individuals as well as companies of all over the world. Uk2.net provides hosting packages for every type of website. Its customers are satisfied and delighted after using it.