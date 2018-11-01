Ananova

Latest News and Review SiteColo Hosting

Key Selling Points

  • PCI DSS compliant and places a heavy focus on customer data security.

Services Offered: Managed cloud hosting and domain registration

Managed cloud hosting plans start at $9.95 per month

Support: 24.7.365

Headquarters: Chicago

Operations Center: Denver

Target Customers: notable car manufacturers, dealers, and notable religious organizations

Customer Retention and satisfaction rate: 99%

What for Customers?

  • The company is developing proprietary software to drive customer's success.
  • Provides safer, faster, and more efficient web hosting experience.
  • zero downtime stable network
  • Free SSL certificate for all domains.
  • Free content delivery networks (CDN) built into the platform for quick website load.

Latest News

  • (April 05, 2017) Artificial Intelligence Improves Web Hosting Experience For SiteColo Customers by managing customer workloads and dedicated resources, such as CPU, memory, and I/O and heighten security for better cloud hosting services. It can predict spikes in traffic and handles scaling as necessary to ensure customer websites are always online and fast.
