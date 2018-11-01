Latest News and Review SiteColo Hosting

Key Selling Points
- PCI DSS compliant and places a heavy focus on customer data security.
Services Offered: Managed cloud hosting and domain registration
Managed cloud hosting plans start at $9.95 per month
Support: 24.7.365
Headquarters: Chicago
Operations Center: Denver
Target Customers: notable car manufacturers, dealers, and notable religious organizations
Customer Retention and satisfaction rate: 99%
What for Customers?
- The company is developing proprietary software to drive customer's success.
- Provides safer, faster, and more efficient web hosting experience.
- zero downtime stable network
- Free SSL certificate for all domains.
- Free content delivery networks (CDN) built into the platform for quick website load.
Latest News
- (April 05, 2017) Artificial Intelligence Improves Web Hosting Experience For SiteColo Customers by managing customer workloads and dedicated resources, such as CPU, memory, and I/O and heighten security for better cloud hosting services. It can predict spikes in traffic and handles scaling as necessary to ensure customer websites are always online and fast.