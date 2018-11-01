Latest News And Web Hosting Review Totalserversolutions

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Totalserversolutions

Totalserversolutions offers fully managed servers, custom solutions and data center space to personnel and business. This company is also trusted by government agencies and educational institutions to keep data online and available. Their entire hosting platform built is innovative, powerful and responsive. They have highly skilled engineers to resolve customer’s issues. Hosting services include eCommerce solutions, server management, Windows management, developer resources and more. Moreover, their cloud servers are scalable, fast and reliable. Cloud uses SSD storage that provides guaranteed levels of performance which customer demand. Apart from this, cloud server includes RAM, CPU cores and work with guaranteed resources.

TotalServerSolutions : Company Overview

Total Server Solutions, a customer oriented company, focused on offering fully managed servers, customized solutions, managed IT solutions, services of data center to individuals and businesses belong to various industries. A wide range of clients are served by the company such as advertising platform operators, financial institutions, telecom service providers, web hosting companies, educational institutions, financial institutes, and other reliable ones. It is a reliable provider as it is trusted by government agencies for keeping their data safe and secure. Company is having a team of experts consisting of professionals who contributes in offering best services as possible and thereby makes provider different from others.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

To ensure increased security and reliability with top notch performance to clients, state of the art secure facilities with security features like DDoS Protection & SSL Certificates are offered to provide security to a great extent. Servers monitored all the time and firewall is configured to leave no space for unreliability and any risk. Company has been in this industry for years, so very well familiar with the concepts, terminologies, quality of service, level of support, what is relevant and what is not, etc. Using years of experience, high performance & most reliable services are offered.

Hosting Plans

Cloud hosting plans are fully customized, scalable offers clients with Control Panel, Premium Bandwidth, Burstable IOPS and Guaranteed IOPS.

Managed Servers offers DDoS Protection, Full Root Access, CDN, cPanel/WHM, Plesk, Fully Managed, Protection from Spam & Virus.

Windows Management Plans includes features like full support for IIS, Monitoring, TCP/IP/Security hardening, 24*7 customer support, firewall configuration with servers monitoring all the time.

Features & Control Panel

DDoS Protection

Full Root Access

cPanel/WHM, Plesk

Fully Managed

Protection from Spam & Virus

Support round the clock

SSL Certificates

10 Min response time

Support

Total Server Solutions team of customer care comprising of individuals who are well educated, diversified, trained by experts or specialists and professionals, to serve customers well. Having any query or technical issue, need to resolve ASAP, client is required to contact team and may get quality response within a less span of time. As support can be required anytime or at any moment, so technical proficient staff is available round the clock.

Pros

Trusted by Government agencies

Provides best innovative & different services

Prompt, scalable & reliable service provider

Committed to offer finest services present & future

Long term relationship with customers

Guaranteed performance

Fast response to clients

Service to serve clients for round the clock

Cons

Uptime Guarantee is not stated.

Cancellation policy/ Refund policy

A User can submit account cancellation request, for the next month, before 20th of current month. A fee which is paid by user until notice of cancellation is non-refundable. Request for cancellation must be submitted through ticketing system and only authorized user is permitted to cancel the account. User must make sure that all the past dues bills or invoices paid before applying.

A payment may be refunded to clients if he applies for the same within 30 days, as 30 days money back guarantee is applicable. It comprises of prepayment fees, one-time setup fees, and subsequent amount charged without considering the usage. A client is not entitled for any refunds, if contract is terminated at an early stage.

Total Server Solutions may not refund to clients who purchased products or services using Bitcoin.

Conclusion

Total Server Solutions, a fully managed server solution service provider, offers a wide range of services to various clients. With premium technical support, high performance, high security, reliability, effective refund policy, a provider proves itself in the hosting industry.