Choose Linux Hosting over Windows hosting

windows v/s linux hosting

Linux hosting

Open source: No cost associated with most versions.

Services such as the Apache web server, the BIND name server, Send mail and Exim mail servers are an offer by the dedicated Linux server web hosting web server.

Linux hosting has various features which make this good platform:-

Unlimited bandwidth, Web space recovery, E-mail accounts, storage, forwarding, auto responder, MySQL database

Host multiple web sites, FTP Accounts, SSH Access, Free included domains, DNS Management

Antivirus, Perl, python, ruby, PHP and PHP Dev, Graphic archive, etc., Istock photo image library

Daily server backups, Password protected directories, Dedicated SSL Certificate, etc.

Linux provides support for various types of applications, software and programming languages including Perl, MySQL, and PostgreSQL.

It is very cheap, affordable to operate and preferred by individuals and SME's (small and medium-sized business).

Linux can run for several years, without any failure or restart and can run various processes at a time.

Secured against malware and viruses, as patched regularly and provide multiple options to fulfill hosting requirement.

Linux is scalable, flexible and reconfigured without considering the processor, services.

Linux load and run around 40-50% faster than other servers, whether it is a dedicated server, cloud server, windows server or VPS server.

Windows hosting

Windows is a product of Microsoft- World’s no. One IT Company on which we can trust quickly.

Windows hosting has a very user-friendly interface, and it allows you to only point the option on the screen and click on it to perform many operations as you can delete, edit, rename, cut, copy, paste etc.as per your requirement. People are comfortable in using windows at their home, school, college, workplace or anywhere and anytime.

You may get support and update on a daily basis by Windows hosting.

Windows Hosting has various features Unlimited Bandwidth, Unlimited FTP Accounts, FREE Domain Name, Unlimited Sub-domains, No Hidden Cost, Easy to use control panel, Latest Plesk control panel, Unlimited Email, Unlimited MySQL Database, etc., which makes this good.

Windows hosting require many system resources like a mighty machine to run it.

It is very costly, as it involves additional investment for development tools which is very expensive.

You may not get many free applications with Windows hosting. Visual Basic Scripts and MS Index Server and tools like MS FrontPage, MS Access, and MS SQL available to web developers.

Windows server restarts and defragmented and lacks stability.

Conclusion

Linux has several advantages which make it user-friendly, cost effective, secure than windows hosting