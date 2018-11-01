Latest News And Web Hosting Review SeekDotNet

Seekdotnet is the cheapest and effective web hosting, offers reliable and affordable Windows and ASP.Net hosting. It was founded in 2001 and since then company is providing advanced features such as online shopping and database functionality. They also offer infrastructure tools which allow web developers to concentrate on job of web design. Seekdotnet hosting service includes shared, enterprise grade and dedicated solutions. Besides this, company has rock solid team that provide 24/7 support to their customers. Their server provides 99.9% uptime guarantee with 30 days money back guarantee. Company’s hosting features include Windows hosting with IIS 8, SharePoint, SSL, Sitelock, ASP.Net web hosting, PHP, MySQL, classic ASP hosting and many more.

SeekDotNet.com provides a wide-range of hosting solutions, with many great features, well beyond the basic web account, and well surpasses the competition. SeekDotNet leads its competitors in offering customers, for instance, multiple-domain accounts. Multiple-domain accounts allow a customer to host multiple websites from one account, great for resellers, web designers and web developers, and their client

Top Reasons for selecting SeekDotNet: 99.9 % Uptime guarantee, do not Charge any Hidden Fees, Full 24/7 LIVE CHAT Support, Multi-Hosting of websites under one single account, 100% focus on shared Windows hosting, Knowledgeable and Certified (MCP, MCSE) Engineers working around the clock, Price is competitive and affordable, 30-Days Money Back Guarantee, Easy to use Control Panel.

SiteGeek analysis shows 99.9% uptime last week for SeekDotnet. Up Time % is the amount of time websites hosted by the hosting company are available for users or visitors. SeekDotnet time and again consistent high up-time percentages very close to 100%, means sites hosted by SeekDotnet are available 24/7 or exceptionally close to 24/7.

SeekDotnet hosted site count for .com, .net, .org and .info is 37. Quantity does not essentially reflect quality. It is significant to ensure a hosting company can handle the magnitude of sites it hosts on its servers.

SiteGeek Analysis shows that 1 new domain was registered with SeekDotnet hosting and 0 domains were transferred to SeekDotnet hosting from other web hosts. Analysis also shows 0 domains were transferred away from SeekDotnet hosting.

SeekDotnet hosting has 75% positive user sentiment, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

SeekDotNet, started in 2001, a web hosting provider, provides flexible and cost effective business solutions with some of the advanced features like db functionality and e-commerce. It is offering various hosting solutions like dedicated, shared and enterprise class services and emerged as a market leader in hosting industry. It is having a team of experts in hosting and Microsoft technology as Ms Windows Hosting is the only platform on which hosting takes place.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

In order to offer high and top notch performance to clients, it is necessary that websites of clients must be run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. To ensure this, it offers 99.9% uptime guarantee. Reliable Servers are monitored 24*7 so as to avoid any kind of uncertainty.

And in terms of providing reliability, company is having an experts and development team, by whom systems are upgraded continuously with the latest technology, new features and tools are developed by them so that web presence can be maintained in an easy and reliable manner. SSL & Sitelock is also offered to ensure the safety of website inc. its data.

Hosting Plans

Seekdotnet Windows Web hosting offers features like Unlimited Domain Aliases, Web Based Control Panel, MySQL and SQL Server 2012 Database, Pre-installed Software & Scripts which are fully automated, Unlimited Email Accounts, ASP, PHP, ASP.NET, ASP.NET 4.5 Support & Multiple sites hosted under an account.

Reseller hosting provides features like Free WHMCS Billing Software, for Client Mgt., Admin Control Panel, Free Private Name Server, Free Website Builder, Free Static IP Address, MySQL and SQL Server 2012 Database, Unlimited Domain Aliases, Pre-installed Software & Scripts which are fully automated, Unlimited Email Accounts, ASP, PHP, ASP.NET, ASP.NET 4.5 Support.

Cloud Hosting offers Plesk 12 Control Panel, Unlimited Domain Alias. Cloud Servers offers unlimited features like FTP Accounts, Websites (Domains), Email Accounts, Free Cent OS/Ubuntu etc.

Semi Dedicated Servers offers features like Unlimited Domains/ Sub domains with MySQL and SQL Server 2012 Database, Pre-installed Software & Scripts which are fully automated, Unlimited Email Accounts, ASP, PHP, ASP.NET, ASP.NET 4.5 Support.

VPS Hosting offers features like Unlimited Bandwidth, 1 IP Address, Free Cent OS/Ubuntu, unlimited features like FTP Accounts, Websites (Domains), Email Accounts, MySQL Database.

Features & Control Panel

24/7 Customer support

30 days money back guarantee

Windows Hosting with IIS 8

AJAX, ASP.NET 4.5

Cost effective ASP.NET Web Hosting

MS SQL 2008/ 2012 Support

My SQL/PHP/ Classic ASP hosting

99.9% uptime guarantee

Sharepoint

SSL & Sitelock

Support

24*7 Customer Support is rendered to clients of Seekdotnet. In order to offer quality and prompt response to clients, team of engineers who are knowledgeable as well as certified are working day and night. Option of Live Chat is available 24*7 to interact with the clients to listen their issues and to solve the same in a less span of time.

Pros

A Reputed Web hosting provider

Complete 24/7 Customer Support

Laid emphasis on Shared Windows hosting

Competent technical expertise

99.9 % Uptime guarantee

30-Days Money Back Guarantee

More than one website hosted under a single account

It is not a reseller

No Hidden Fees is charged

Affordable & Competitive Prices

User friendly Control Panel

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Seekdotnet offers a satisfactory refund policy to their clients. Refund policy is applicable only when customers ask for a refund in first 30 days of service being issued to them. It happen when client founds that services they are using are not satisfactory or not meeting their expectations. So, 30 Days Money Back Guarantee is offered. Conclusion

Seekdotnet, a reputed and experienced web hosting company, provides a wide range of web hosting solutions like Windows hosting, Reseller hosting, Cloud hosting, VPS, Dedicated Servers at competitive and reasonable prices. A good customer support is offered round the clock with 99.9 percent uptime guarantee, 30 days money back guarantee, Control panel and other relevant features.