WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Commerce served subpoenas on multiple Chinese companies that provide information and communications technology and services (ICTS) in the United States. The subpoenas were issued to support requirements for the review of transactions pursuant to Executive Order 13873. The actions taken today are an important step in investigating whether the transactions involving these companies meet the criteria set forth in the Executive Order.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo released the following statement:

“The Biden-Harris Administration has been clear that the unrestricted use of untrusted ICTS poses a national security risk. Beijing has engaged in conduct that blunts our technological edge and threatens our alliances.

In issuing subpoenas today, we are taking an important step in collecting information that will allow us to decide for possible action that best protects the security of American companies, American workers, and U.S. national security. We hope to work cooperatively with these companies and conclude a thorough review.

Trusted information and communications technology and services are essential to our national and economic security and remain a top priority for the Biden-Harris administration. The Administration is firmly committed to taking a whole-of-government approach to ensure that untrusted companies cannot misappropriate and misuse data and ensuring that U.S. technology does not support China’s or other actors’ malign activities.”

Source: Press Release

Date: March 17, 2021

Media Contact: PublicAffairs@doc.gov