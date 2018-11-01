Latest News And Web Hosting Review GameServers

Gameserver.com is a leading game hosting company from the past six years. Currently, they assist more than 400000 customers globally. The company works directly with various developers such as Infinity Ward, Treyarch, tripwire interactive, epic studios and much more. Their dedicated and efficient technical staff is available 24/7 and monitor network for high performance. They offer support over 200 modes and available on single click. Besides this, Gameserver offers a 5-day money back guarantee for unhappy customers. They provide economical game servers at best quality. Their server starts in a single click and has 35 points of presence as well.

Game Servers Overview

Gamerservers.com is a gaming company that was started over 10 years ago. This company has grown and today is among the leaders in the gaming industry with more than 400,000 customers. It has over 35 worldwide locations to serve their clients better.

Game Servers plans

Gameservers.com operates 2 dedicated hosting plans; the E3-1240v2 plan which comes with a CPU of 3.4Ghz Quad core, 32GB RAM, 15TB of monthly bandwidth and 120GB SSD hard drive for $ 180.00 per month. The second plan is the E3-1240-HDD, which goes for only $179.00 per month and comes with 1TB HDD, 16GB of RAM, 15TB bandwidth and 3.4 GHz Quad core of CPU.

Game Servers: Reliability and Performance

They use the latest Intel3.x+ processors thus ensuring that the performance of their services is top notch. On top of that, the company ensure that an entire CPU core is dedicated to only one server, which further ensures excellent performance. Their operating network is redundant tier 1 global network that is 100% dedicated to gaming, which makes it resilient. Moreover, they use Ventrilo servers in their data centers, which offer great performance and are of high quality but cost very little.

Game Servers: Features and Control Panel

Gamerservers.com Minecraft servers use the McMyAdmin control panel, which is the best in the industry. This control panel is custom made, which makes it very flexible and easy to use. Their Ventrilo servers on the other hand use a Dedicated Ventrilo Control Panel. Some of the features that gameservers.com offers its clients include an option game control center, ClanPay, PayPal, custom control panel, high speed worldwide connectivity, remote monitoring and management along with multi-platform scalable deployment . Clients at the company also get some dedicated server add-ons like an OS reinstall for $25, an additional IP for only $1 per month an upgrade to 1000Mbps Port for just $25 a month and an additional 100 ranked slots for only $50 per month. Their Minecraft servers come with features such as McMyAdmin control panel,Bukkit, a static IP, an option free website with MySQL, daily backups and one-click plugin installs. Clients can also get many plugins with just 1 click, including: WorldEdit, Tekkit, ChestShop, , WorldGuard, CommandBook, iConomy, Essentials, GodPowers, Factions and McMMO.

Pros

Clients get an instant set up on signing up with the company.

Server management is very easy with their custom control panel

The company uses a server control panel.

Clients at the company get a free website on signing up with them.

Gameservers.com offers their clients 24/7 Technical Support.

Cons

The company only offers 5-day money back guarantee. Cancellation Policy

Clients at Gamerservers.com are entitled to a 5-day money back guarantee if unsatisfied with the Company’s services. On top of that, clients get up to 50% off on voice servers.

Conclusion

Gameservers.com is for sure the best host in the gaming industry. I would highly recommend their services.