Latest News And Web Hosting Review 000webhost

Key Selling Points

A leader in web hosting with cheapest hosting plans.

Provides free web hosting services with best services.

Establishment: 2006

Headquarters: Asheville, North Carolina

Services Offered – Hosting Review 000webhost

Free Hosting with no ads and no hidden charges

Free WordPress hosting

Disk Space: 1GB

Bandwidth: 10GB

Control Panel: cPanel to manage databases, email files, backups, and FTP accounts

Automatic backup on monthly basis and Manual backup options also available

Emails: 5 with webmail, POP3 or SMTP with spam filtering and an auto-responder.

Paid Web Hosting

Hosting Features: Supports PHP and MySQL, cPanel Control Panel, unlimited bandwidth and storage, automatic instant backup every month, One Click Auto-Installer

Free WYSIWYG website builder: with lot of add-ons to customize your website, Media Galleries, Vote Polls, News Publishing Systems

WordPress or Direct Website Uploads

Hosting plans

000webhost.com offers clients two hosting plans: the free hosting plan and the premium-hosting plan. Some of the standard features of their free hosting plan are 99.9% guaranteed network uptime, 24/7 customer support, simple website builder, custom control panel among others. The premium hosting plan on the other hand comes with unlimited disk space, 99.9% network uptime, unlimited bandwidth, cPanel, unlimited add-ons, sub –domainsand unlimited MySQL databases among many others.

Features and control panel

The hosting services that the company offers comes with many features that clients can choose from. These features are: PHP script auto installer, FTP, web file manager, instant activation, MySQL databases, 99.9% guaranteed network uptime, instantbackups, GD library, Cronjobs, Curl, web mail,POP3 e-mail accounts, IMAP support, Spam protection, e-mail forwarding, phpMyAdmin, website builder, cPanel control panel, video tutorials, multi-lingual support, web based file manager along with many others. Some of the other included features are Ruby on Ralis, Perl, Python, Hotlink protection, password-protected directories, IP Deny manager, redirect URL, CGI, automated weekly backups, SMTP server, Webalizer stats, Shared SSL, Private SSL, custom error pages, e-mail accounts, FrontPage extensions among many others.

The hosting services offered by 000webhost.com use the industry renowned cPanel control panel.

Target Customers: Beginners and SMEs

What for Customers?

Speedy, reliable, affordable and feature-rich hosting services on latest technology

Uptime Guarantee: 99.9%

Support: 24.7.365 via phone, e-mail, trouble ticketing system and live chat. Also provides video tutorials and a knowledge base