Latest News And Web Hosting Review Dracoola

Dracoola: Company Overview

Dracoola, an excellent web hosting company, offers a wide range of services like Domain registration, Web design, Website hosting & print design. In terms of rendering ultimate customer support to clients, Online Support is offered for round the clock by experts with high server uptime, Control Panel, reliability and security so as to offer almost what a client expects.

Reliability & Performance/Uptime Report

According to the Uptime Report of Dracoola, a good and high server uptime guarantee is offered to clients. Figure is 99.7 percent server uptime. This can be concluded from the figure that maximum time servers of company are up which results in client sites up and run throughout the day. It leads to top notch performance and reliability.

Company also takes care of privacy and safety of data as this is the top priority of each and every customer and to ensure this 128 Bit SSL security with backup of data on regular and weekly basis is provided to clients.

Hosting Plans

Web Hosting provides four plans and all of them have a list of features. General features it offers are Warranty period of 14 Days, 24*7 Emergency Customer Support, Weekly/ Daily Backups, Account Setup instantly. Unlimited features are Unlimited FTP Accounts, Unlimited Sub domains, Unlimited POP3 Accounts, Unlimited MY SQL 5.5x Db. E-Mail features includes SMTP/IMAP Support, E-Mail Autoresponders, Forwarders, Web based mail, Filtering. Some of the Built in Software’s are PHP 5.2, 5.3, 5.4, 5.5, cPanel 11.x, Softaculous, PERL, CGI-BIN, Firewall, Web based file manager, Litespeed, PHPMyAdmin etc.

Reseller Hosting inc above general features also offers Unlimited Hosting Accounts, No Setup fees, WHM+cPanel 11.x. Unlimited features inc. Add on and Parked Domains, POP3 E-Mail Accounts/ FTP Accounts with MY SQL 5.5x Db. E-Mail features and built in software’s are same as above provided in web hosting.

​

Features & Control Panel

Emergency Customer Service 24*7

14 Days Warranty period

Daily/ Weekly Backups

Unlimited FTP Accounts/ Sub domains/ POP3 Accounts

SMTP/IMAP Support

PHP 5.2, 5.3, 5.4, 5.5

cPanel 11.x & WHM

Add on & Parked Domains

Softaculous, PERL, CGI-BIN

Support

Dracoola provides premium customer service to clients on regular basis. As serving clients in a proper and well manner is the requirement of each and every organization so same is following by Dracoola. Some situations are so drastic and need to be handled carefully and instantly, at the same time; Dracoola experts are always ready to serve their customers in such emergency situations. Their main goal is to resolve the issues of clients in a satisfactory and prompt manner thus they are offering their customer service 24 hrs a day and 7 days a week. Some of the relevant FAQ`s and Knowledgebase are also provided.

Pros

Exceptional Customer Support offered

High performance & reliability

Top notch privacy and security

A rich Knowledgebase is provided

Setup of Accounts promptly

Cons

Money back guarantee is not offered.

Refund policy is not provided in any of the hosting plans.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A Refund policy/ Money back guarantee is not provided in any of the web hosting plans. This guarantee generally leaves the impression in the mind of the client that a provider is a reliable one as his or her money is in safe and secure hands but unfortunately, this company does not offer this policy. Instead of this, it offers a warranty period of 14 days.

Conclusion

Dracoola, a web hosting provider provides various kinds of services including Website design, Website hosting, Domain reg., Print designs and others. Services are secured and backed up with high quality, reliability so that max satisfaction can be delivered to clients with 24*7 emergency customer support.