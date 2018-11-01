Latest News And Web Hosting Review MyTrueHost

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Mytruehost

Mytruehost.com offers best and affordable hosting services and technologies to the customers, since 2011. They promise to provide secure, reliable and transparent hosting solutions to businesses and individuals. Their team is highly qualified, technicians and motivated engineers determined to create hosting experience memorable. Services provide features such as unlimited bandwidth, email accounts, web space, domains, MySQL, PHP and all time available support. Their primary focus is on developing quality products so that they built client satisfaction. Their hosting package includes a 30-day money back guarantee, instant and free setup and fast response by US tech support team available 24/7 via live chat, email or phone.

MyTrueHost : Company Overview

MyTrueHost was launched in year 2011 with a dream of giving most excellent in class yet reasonably priced web hosting services and technologies to worldwide customers. Dedicated for providing highly secure, reliable, affordable and transparent hosting solutions to businesses and individuals.

MyTrueHost principal focus is to develop products of high quality and easy to use; they believe that simplicity is the key to elegant design. Meticulous application of this approach has made MyTrueHost products the groundwork on which client`s satisfaction is built. Dealing with their competent and trained professionals will give you a feeling of satisfaction that is hard to get these days. MyTrueHost can do this because their group of people has become a team that has developed a habit of helping all – each other and clients.

Reliability and Performance/ Uptime Report

SiteGeek analysis shows 99.9% uptime last week for MyTrueHost. Up Time % is the amount of time websites hosted by the hosting company are available for users or visitors. MyTrueHost time and again consistent high up-time percentages very close to 100%, means sites hosted by MyTrueHost are available 24/7 or exceptionally close to 24/7. MyTrueHost has 50% positive user sentiment, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

Hosting Plans

MyTrueHost hosting plans are bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Resources of hosting plan include Unlimited Disk Space, Monthly Bandwidth, Sub Domain, Email Account, FTP Accounts, MySQL Databases and Mailing Lists. Customers also get free Online WebSite Builder, Data Transfer from other Hosting, Private Name Servers and Setup Fee

Features and Control Panel:

Control Panel and its features include, Cpanel Control Panel, Mail Forwarders, Auto Responders, Spam Filters, Webmail Interface, File Manager, FTP Access, Log Files & Site Stats, Backup / Restore, Site Builder Templates, Custom Error Pages, Override .htaccess, CGI / Perl, Cron Job, MIME Type and Apache Handler

Support:

MyTrueHost provides on demand 24 by 7 support for any query related to sales, technical and billing. For customers viability they have incorporated support over email, phone, or via support ticket, so anybody can contact MyTrueHost and get the issue resolved as soon as possible. Their support team is constantly busy in enhancement of customer web hosting experience. According to requirement customers can select any of the department to acquire professional support.

Pros:

MyTrueHost strong and positive aspect is its high quality data center.

Cons:

Some pages of website are not properly setup making it confusing

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy:

If customer is unsatisfied with their membership purchase, contact MyTrueHost within 30 days of the date of purchase to claim full refund. All questions about refunds, including a comprehensive justification of why you wish to terminate your order must be sent from MyTrueHost support page. Refund policy is relevant only for hosting account, customer will not get refund for dedicated IP address, SSL certificate, VPS server or for domain registration services.

Conclusion:

MyTrueHost mission is to make lifetime customers by offering contentment through efficient support, friendly responses and the most liberal free giveaway policy at the lowest cost on the net. MyTrueHost accept as truth that building lifelong associations with customers is foundation of success and true growth. Their Research and Development team is continuously involved in improving and upgrading services and processes to offer customers the most effective and innovative services.