Latest News And Web Hosting Review Webhosting.dk

Webhosting delivers fastest servers, high uptime, and cheap domain names. The serverselect(TM) technology allocates the fastest server always in server arrays for user’s domain name. It gives automatic 1-click installer of WordPress. The hosting packages of this company can run on any CMS system virtually. By all hosting solutions, a user can choose the latest version of MySQL and PHP and run them at a time. It allows traffic of about 50 GB usage per month. The company delivers domain names and other products at an affordable price. The most integrated features are FTP, DNS, Subdomains, PHP, Spam system and email systems.

Webhosting.dk Company Overview

Webhosting.dk is one of the oldest web hosting company situated in Europe. It is working in the field of hosting since 1996. It offers fastest servers, less expensive domain names with max uptime, high security and satisfactory customer support. Mainly it deals in offering PHP Basic /Medium/ Business Web hosting plans. It ensures satisfactory response to customers so as to deliver them great level of customer satisfaction which results in huge and rich database of clients.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Webhosting.dk is having fast DNS servers at more than one location which offers 100% Uptime Guarantee. Servers are handled by experts and monitored 24*7 so as to avoid any kind of downtime and if occurs in case it can be take care of the same time. Overall, it results in high performance. With this, as SSL certificate is also offered which keeps the safety of online communication and backup of data on regular basis takes place, it also ensures high reliability.

Hosting Plans

Webhosting.dk offers three kinds of hosting packages, namely, PHP Basic Web hosting plan, PHP Medium Web hosting plan, PHP Business Web hosting plan. All of them provides customers various features like access to mail via WebMail/POP3/IMAP/Smartphone, PHP 4.3 – 5.5, MY SQL version, Mail boxes, E-mail addresses, SMTP Access, Spamfilter, Free DNS Manager, forward, autoreply, One Click Apps Installer like Joomla, Drupal and WordPress.

Mail Hosting includes the above packages features with IMAP/POP3 mail accounts, Advanced webmail and URL forwarder for free.

Features & Control Panel

One Click Apps Install like WordPress, Joomla, Drupal 7.0

IMAP/POP3 Control Panel

Filtration of Spam

DNS & Nameservers

Webstats

SSL certificate

100% Uptime Guarantee

PHP, CGI

URL Forwarder for free

My SQL

Subdomains

Advanced Webmail & DNS Manager

Password Protected Subdirectories

Support

Customer support offered by company for 5 days a week. Their customer care team is available from Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. So, if their clients face any issue they can reach customer care staff in the above duration. If clients face any technical issue outside the given duration, their team will respond to the queries within 2 to 6 Hrs in the day time.

Pros

Several years of exp. in hosting industry

Ensures security & reliability

Provides great uptime

Good Customer Support/ Service

Domain names offered at cheap rates

Affordable/ Reasonable Web hosting services

Servers monitored for 24 hours

Simple Upgradeable option

Daily Backup

Cons

No Guarantee for refunding the money is offered

Account Cancellation policy is not provided

Money Refund policy is not available

Less types of Web hosting

Control Panel is not offered in any of the web hosting package

Cancellation Policy / Refund Policy

A Cancellation policy by which user may cancel their account or refund policy by which user after cancelling the account and get his money back is not provided by Webhosting.dk to their any of the customers. Mainly these situations arise when a client is unsatisfied with the services offered and like to get his money to be refunded. But unfortunately, if their clients face any such issue, there is no provision of cancellation policy or refund policy.

Conclusion

Webhosting.dk is very old web hosting provider offering domain names, web hosting services with SSL Certificates to their clients at very competitive prices. They also ensure satisfactory customer support with high performance, great uptime and increased reliability. Overall, with least no. of web hosting plans, it offers good services finally leads to satisfaction.