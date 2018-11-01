Latest News And Web Hosting Review Nakedhosting

Nakedhosting : Company Overview

Nakedhosting.com was launched in 1999. It is a Southern California-based web hosting company. Since then it has been offering web hosting services. This company headquarter is situated in Southern California. It offers excellent managed dedicated server hosting, shared web hosting and reseller hosting for the players in the adult hosting industry. Naked Hosting provides Adult Web Hosting for adult managed dedicated servers, adult virtual hosting, adult gallery servers and high volume servers. Naked Hosting is one of the long-time leaders in adult web hosting world. It provides clients with a first class hosting experience. It is personally over seen directly by the CEO on a daily basis.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Nakedhosting has achieved 100% uptime last week. With 0 existing domains were deleted, 0 domains were transferred away, 0 new domains were registered with Nakedhosting and 0 domains were transferred to Nakedhosting from other web hosts. Its servers offer optimum performance to make their hosting services of good quality. Thus it is very reliable hosting services. Its customer support team is always available to help you out 24/7with any issues.

Plan and Pricing

Nakedhosting has Unlimited Web Hosting, Tube Hosting and Dedicated Servers plans. It offers the facility of – Site Lock, SSL, Mobile, Awstats and Spam Assassin. It offers easy pricing with instant access. Among the shared hosting plans, it has Dork, Geek and Nerd plans. All of these plans offer unlimited disk space and unlimited bandwidth. It has list of plans from which you can choose any of the plans as per your need and budget. It has plans for individual to business and from starter to professionals.

Features and Control Panel

Nakedhosting has various features, they are – Quality that stands out, Expert provider, Credibility, Devotion to their work, – Provide a lot of features for dedicated server, Provide automatic CMS easier updates, Keeping track, Technical support, Management for photo, model and tour, Auto-pilot updates, Web hosting experience for tight budget, Compatibility with variety of devices, script, software and companies, Availability of tube scripts and many more.

Technical Support

Nakedhosting has professional, dedicated and experienced technical support staff. Its technical support staff is always ready to help you. It offers 24/7 technical support through email, live chat and phone. Whenever any problem occurs, you need not worry. You just need to contact its technical support staff. Customers can also use the ticketing system to submit the complaint.

Pros

Nakedhosting has various pros, some of the major pros are – Credible service, Affordable prices, Prompt activation, Quality performance, Installation is for free, Anytime Money Back, 24/7 American Phone / Live Chat / Email, 1 Click Script Library, 99.9999% Uptime, Free Site Builder and many more.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

Nakedhosting offers the facility of anytime money back guarantee, which is great.

Conclusion:

Naked Hosting is well known for over 16 years. It is considered as the pillar of adult hosting industry. It has increased the adult webmaster in amateur community. It provides great services. It offers great uptime, reliability and fantastic technical support. It also provides the facility of money back at any point of time which is amazing. Overall it is a great company. And it is worthy to spend your bucks on it.