Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostgee

Unique Selling Points
- Superior managed web hosting provider with improved performance and flexibility.
Services Offered: High-performance web hosting, cloud hosting, bare metal dedicated servers, application hosting, database hosting, virtualized and private cloud environments and infrastructure services in Saudi Arabia
Other Services Offered:
- firewalls, control panels from cPanel and Plesk, networking and shared storage, RAID and managed services to provide comprehensive managed services
- High-performance website hosting, bare metal dedicated servers, application hosting, database hosting, virtualized and private cloud environments
Data Center: Riyadh
Enterprise-grade data center and redundant infrastructure meet the privacy standards of SSAE 16 SOC 2 Type II compliance and deliver 100% availability.
Target Customers: Businesses of all sizes from Saudi Arabia to worldwide
Support:
- 24.7.365 includes infrastructure design and free installations
- Help includes planning, deploying and managing their dedicated servers
Establishment: 2009
What for Customers?
- Rapid deployment
- Fully customizable dedicated servers with more RAM and newest generation Intel processors.
- Improved performance, server speed, throughput, and reliability with customizable and scalable options.
- Fits to customer need.
- Flexible storage options which include: Intel SSD drives for high-performance SSD server hosting and the largest available SATA hard drives for more storage with lower costs.