Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostgee

Unique Selling Points

Superior managed web hosting provider with improved performance and flexibility.

Services Offered: High-performance web hosting, cloud hosting, bare metal dedicated servers, application hosting, database hosting, virtualized and private cloud environments and infrastructure services in Saudi Arabia

Other Services Offered:

firewalls, control panels from cPanel and Plesk, networking and shared storage, RAID and managed services to provide comprehensive managed services

High-performance website hosting, bare metal dedicated servers, application hosting, database hosting, virtualized and private cloud environments

Data Center: Riyadh

Enterprise-grade data center and redundant infrastructure meet the privacy standards of SSAE 16 SOC 2 Type II compliance and deliver 100% availability.

Target Customers: Businesses of all sizes from Saudi Arabia to worldwide

Support:

24.7.365 includes infrastructure design and free installations

Help includes planning, deploying and managing their dedicated servers

Establishment: 2009

What for Customers?

Rapid deployment

Fully customizable dedicated servers with more RAM and newest generation Intel processors.

Improved performance, server speed, throughput, and reliability with customizable and scalable options.

Fits to customer need.

Flexible storage options which include: Intel SSD drives for high-performance SSD server hosting and the largest available SATA hard drives for more storage with lower costs.