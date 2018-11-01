Ananova

Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostgee

Unique Selling Points

  • Superior managed web hosting provider with improved performance and flexibility.

Services Offered: High-performance web hosting, cloud hosting, bare metal dedicated servers, application hosting, database hosting, virtualized and private cloud environments and infrastructure services in Saudi Arabia

Other Services Offered:

  • firewalls, control panels from cPanel and Plesk, networking and shared storage, RAID and managed services to provide comprehensive managed services
  • High-performance website hosting, bare metal dedicated servers, application hosting, database hosting, virtualized and private cloud environments

Data Center: Riyadh
Enterprise-grade data center and redundant infrastructure meet the privacy standards of SSAE 16 SOC 2 Type II compliance and deliver 100% availability.

Target Customers: Businesses of all sizes from Saudi Arabia to worldwide

Support:

  • 24.7.365 includes infrastructure design and free installations
  • Help includes planning, deploying and managing their dedicated servers

Establishment: 2009

What for Customers?

  • Rapid deployment
  • Fully customizable dedicated servers with more RAM and newest generation Intel processors.
  • Improved performance, server speed, throughput, and reliability with customizable and scalable options.
  • Fits to customer need.
  • Flexible storage options which include: Intel SSD drives for high-performance SSD server hosting and the largest available SATA hard drives for more storage with lower costs.
