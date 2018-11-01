Latest News And Web Hosting Review Unisecure

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Web Hosting Review Unisecure
Web Hosting Review Unisecure
About Company – Web Hosting Review Unisecure
Key Selling Points: Leading data center and cloud hosting service provider in the US
Establishment: 1996
Data Center
- 5 data centers among which 2 are located in Philadelphia and Conshohocken, U.S
- Embed with Information Security Management System (ISMS)
- High-density redundant power, flexible configurations, carrier-neutral facilities
- Secure and reliable data center environment with robust technology, high-availability, and physical security
Executive
- Business Head: Joselin H
- Head of Business Development: Olivia
No. of Employees: 650 experienced professionals
Discount Available: 10% Off On All VPS Hosting Packages
Services Offered – Web Hosting Review Unisecure
Web Hosting Services: Managed and un-managed VPS Packages (on both Linux and Windows), Dedicated Hosting, Data Center Services, Disaster Recovery Services, and Cloud Server Hosting, Colocation Services.
Data centers services: cloud services, VPS, co-location services, and affordable dedicated server hosting, firewall, and advanced backup solutions
Advance Cloud Management Solutions
It includes:
- Cloud Security: It includes a security framework with multi-layered on a real-time understanding of risk and validation of users. Furthermore, fully managed a pro-active range of solutions protect an organization from Network Attacks and Application Layer breaches.
- Cloud Visibility: It provides visibility and control over multi-cloud costs with Google Cloud, AWS, Azura and many others.
- Cloud Cost control: Controls the cost and does long-term cloud cost management in the cloud computing Market.
- Cloud Automation: Reduce the manual efforts by managing cloud computing workloads and make it applicable to Public, Private or Hybrid Cloud environments.
- Cloud migrations: Automatically creates a repository of application, device relationships, service, and dependencies for optimized Cloud Migration
High Volume VPS plans
- 450GB for Pure SSD nodes and over 7TB of Big Data nodes
- Memory range from 512MB to 64GB
High Geared Proxmox KVM VPS servers
The Proxmox Technology gives near bare-metal scalability and performance for real-world business workloads and has a simple electronic interface. It supports newest AMD servers chipsets for VM performance and 32 and 64-bit operating system (Linux and Windows Servers). The customer provided with root access, 1GB port options, and multiple DC locations.
Proxmox virtual Environment Live migration enables host migration running Virtual machine without downtime
Other Services Offered: colocation services, 1U server colocation, rack colocation, load-balanced servers, migration services, disaster recovery
Managed Real-Time or Continuous Data Protection (CDP) Backup Solutions
It could run on different platforms, technologies, and operating systems. The remote backup preserves 30 retention points over 30 days and completely recover server with all the contents including pre-set. Its provides restore options for Mails, Messages, Database, Files and Logs, Computer files, Crash consistent images.
Its features include:
- Data Retention Policies
- Recovery Point Archiving
- Bare-Metal Restore
- Powerful File Excludes
- Point-in-Time snapshots
- Portable Storage Backup
Hosting Features
- Supports Open Source programs, for example, WordPress and Joomla offered with a one-click install by Softaculous
- Email Plans for Business: Autoresponders, spam filters, forwarders and webmail alternatives
- Premium CloudLinux OS
- Free SSL: To maintain a secured website, keeps an encrypted connection between the web server and the visitor’s browser.
Premium Hosting Plan: Cost $19/mon.
Customers – Hosting Review Unisecure
Target Customers
- Businesses requiring a virtualized environment
- Small businesses take the leverage of the online world with a limited budget
Number of Customers
- 50000+ customers over 17 countries including brands such as Canon, DHL, HP, Microsoft, Pepsi, Mc Donalds, Bacardi, Nabard, Sony, Raymond, Sunsilk, Tata, Pepsi Godrej, HP, Fever 104 EM
What for Customers?
- Provide high-density redundant power, flexible configurations, carrier-neutral facilities
- Speed, performance, secure, scalable and reliable
- The hosting plans designed to handle the high traffic of e-commerce websites
- Gives best web hosting service experience
- Migration Assistance: Free migration help and scale up the business needs.
Uptime Guarantee: 99.995%
Support:
- 24.7.365 support by skilled technicians and server administration
- pro-active server monitoring
Latest News – Hosting Review Unisecure
- (Aug 07, 2018) The company introduces high volume VPS plans and Cloud Computing considering customer's requirements with SSD storage and price.
- (July 24, 2018) Announced to provide guidance on Cloud Hosting Services in concern of Data Security and growing aspects of Modern Computing. It would check applications suitability for web or cloud architecture and application scalability up in a cloud environment. It ensures the best technical support and ensures user to get root or admin access of control panel to manage data.
- Introduced Dial-to-Order Services at Philadelphia Data Center in the US to facilitate quicker purchase web hosting services via call. Company's staff processes the order and help in finding the right solution according to business needs.
- Unisecure has cut pricing of its hosting plans by 20% to its Global Customers (Philadelphia, USA., June 29, 2016)