Latest News And Web Hosting Review Unisecure

Key Selling Points: Leading data center and cloud hosting service provider in the US

Establishment: 1996

Data Center

5 data centers among which 2 are located in Philadelphia and Conshohocken, U.S

Embed with Information Security Management System (ISMS)

High-density redundant power, flexible configurations, carrier-neutral facilities

Secure and reliable data center environment with robust technology, high-availability, and physical security

Executive

Business Head : Joselin H

Head of Business Development : Olivia

No. of Employees: 650 experienced professionals

Discount Available: 10% Off On All VPS Hosting Packages

Services Offered – Web Hosting Review Unisecure

Web Hosting Services: Managed and un-managed VPS Packages (on both Linux and Windows), Dedicated Hosting, Data Center Services, Disaster Recovery Services, and Cloud Server Hosting, Colocation Services.

Data centers services: cloud services, VPS, co-location services, and affordable dedicated server hosting, firewall, and advanced backup solutions

Advance Cloud Management Solutions

It includes:

Cloud Security : It includes a security framework with multi-layered on a real-time understanding of risk and validation of users. Furthermore, fully managed a pro-active range of solutions protect an organization from Network Attacks and Application Layer breaches.

Cloud Visibility : It provides visibility and control over multi-cloud costs with Google Cloud, AWS, Azura and many others.

: It provides visibility and control over multi-cloud costs with Google Cloud, AWS, Azura and many others. Cloud Cost control : Controls the cost and does long-term cloud cost management in the cloud computing Market.

: Controls the cost and does long-term cloud cost management in the cloud computing Market. Cloud Automation : Reduce the manual efforts by managing cloud computing workloads and make it applicable to Public, Private or Hybrid Cloud environments.

: Reduce the manual efforts by managing cloud computing workloads and make it applicable to Public, Private or Hybrid Cloud environments. Cloud migrations : Automatically creates a repository of application, device relationships, service, and dependencies for optimized Cloud Migration

High Volume VPS plans

450GB for Pure SSD nodes and over 7TB of Big Data nodes

Memory range from 512MB to 64GB

High Geared Proxmox KVM VPS servers

The Proxmox Technology gives near bare-metal scalability and performance for real-world business workloads and has a simple electronic interface. It supports newest AMD servers chipsets for VM performance and 32 and 64-bit operating system (Linux and Windows Servers). The customer provided with root access, 1GB port options, and multiple DC locations.

Proxmox virtual Environment Live migration enables host migration running Virtual machine without downtime

Other Services Offered: colocation services, 1U server colocation, rack colocation, load-balanced servers, migration services, disaster recovery

Managed Real-Time or Continuous Data Protection (CDP) Backup Solutions

It could run on different platforms, technologies, and operating systems. The remote backup preserves 30 retention points over 30 days and completely recover server with all the contents including pre-set. Its provides restore options for Mails, Messages, Database, Files and Logs, Computer files, Crash consistent images.

Its features include:

Data Retention Policies

Recovery Point Archiving

Bare-Metal Restore

Powerful File Excludes

Point-in-Time snapshots

Portable Storage Backup

Hosting Features

Supports Open Source programs, for example, WordPress and Joomla offered with a one-click install by Softaculous

Email Plans for Business : Autoresponders, spam filters, forwarders and webmail alternatives

Premium CloudLinux OS

Free SSL : To maintain a secured website, keeps an encrypted connection between the web server and the visitor’s browser.

Premium Hosting Plan: Cost $19/mon.

Customers – Hosting Review Unisecure

Target Customers

Businesses requiring a virtualized environment

Small businesses take the leverage of the online world with a limited budget

Number of Customers

50000+ customers over 17 countries including brands such as Canon, DHL, HP, Microsoft, Pepsi, Mc Donalds, Bacardi, Nabard, Sony, Raymond, Sunsilk, Tata, Pepsi Godrej, HP, Fever 104 EM

What for Customers?

Provide high-density redundant power, flexible configurations, carrier-neutral facilities

Speed, performance, secure, scalable and reliable

The hosting plans designed to handle the high traffic of e-commerce websites

Gives best web hosting service experience

Migration Assistance : Free migration help and scale up the business needs.

Uptime Guarantee: 99.995%

Support:

24.7.365 support by skilled technicians and server administration

pro-active server monitoring

Latest News – Hosting Review Unisecure

(Aug 07, 2018) The company introduces high volume VPS plans and Cloud Computing considering customer's requirements with SSD storage and price.

(July 24, 2018) Announced to provide guidance on Cloud Hosting Services in concern of Data Security and growing aspects of Modern Computing. It would check applications suitability for web or cloud architecture and application scalability up in a cloud environment. It ensures the best technical support and ensures user to get root or admin access of control panel to manage data.

Introduced Dial-to-Order Services at Philadelphia Data Center in the US to facilitate quicker purchase web hosting services via call. Company's staff processes the order and help in finding the right solution according to business needs.

Unisecure has cut pricing of its hosting plans by 20% to its Global Customers (Philadelphia, USA., June 29, 2016)