Latest News And Web Hosting Review ANHosting

AnHosting.com has started offering web hosting services since 2001. The company is providing web hosting services to more than 100 countries and has thousands of satisfied clients. It also offer better services, such as – Comprehensive knowledge base, New Control Panel, more products and service.

AN Hosting was established in 2001 and has been hosting thousands upon thousands of websites all over the world ever since. The company has grown enormously past few years and is part of a team of over 100 employees who help provide each client with true 24 by 7 phone, live chat and Email support every day of the year.

AN Hosting is part of Hosting Services Incorporated which was formed by the UK2 Group in order to provide top quality Web hosting. Known for service and support, AN Hosting are proud to be recommended for numerous open source projects including WordPress, Drupal, b2evolution and many others. As an accredited business from the Better Business Bureau AN Hosting strive for customer satisfaction – just check out client testimonials and hosting awards. Providing a simple, no hassle Web hosting solution for open source projects is their business and AN Hosting will ensure to keep your information confidential as they provide you with the best website hosting service possible.

Secure Data Center C7 is a Tier-3 data center which has been created with the most sophisticated and trustworthy technologies available in the industry. This Tier-3 data center provides the same level of security that you would expect to find with major banking and financial institutions and is located in a designated disaster-safe zone as outlined by FEMA`s National Emergency Management Information System.

C7 Data Center Features: Redundant power sources, Multiple network carriers, On-site professional staff, SAS 70 Type II compliant, Tier 3 classification, 30″ raised floor, Advanced canopy cold row cooling, VESDA smoke detection system, 24×7 security and digital video surveillance

SiteGeek analysis shows 99.9% uptime last week for AN Hosting. Up Time % is the amount of time websites hosted by the hosting company are available for users or visitors. AN Hosting time and again consistent high up-time percentages very close to 100%, means sites hosted by AN Hosting are available 24/7 or exceptionally close to 24/7.

AN Hosting hosted site count for .com, .net, .org and .info is 11823. Quantity does not essentially reflect quality. It is significant to ensure a hosting company can handle the magnitude of sites it hosts on its servers.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Last week AnHosting has achieved 100% uptime. 0 existing domains were deleted, 1 domain was transferred away, 0 new domains were registered with AnHosting and 0 domains were transferred to AnHosting from other web hosts. As per social media content and conversations, AnHosting has 46.15% positive user response.

Its data center has UPS diesel generator that helps to completely protect its power system and ensure the uptime reliability. AnHosting has exceeded their uptime reliability guarantee too.

Plan and Pricing

It offers the facility of Unlimited Bandwidth, Unlimited Disk Space, Free Website Building Tools, Free Domain Registration, Quick and Easy Setup and Unlimited Web Hosting only at $ 5.95 per month. It offers unlimited web hosting on powerful cloud Linux servers. It also provides you the flexibility for future growth as your website will become able to draw more visitors. It has WordPress website hosting, Drupal website hosting and Joomla website hosting. Its WordPress hosting option allows you to get access to one of the most popular web development platforms. The company provides you the facility of Domain Names, Web Hosting, Managed Cloud and Dedicated Hosting.

Features and Control Panel

AnHosting.com has over 1,000,000 Domain Hosted Worldwide. If you want to design your hosting site then you can purchase the web design package and after that its professional web design team will design the website for you in a specified time limit. It offers 500 GB disk space and 500 GB data transfer bandwidth a month. You can host up to 200 full pledged domains and unlimited number of sub-domains with cheap monthly charge. It has attractive cPanel with easy to use tools that attract customers. This company has lots of hosting options with various prices. And for budget conscious website owners has a single hosting option too.

Technical Support

It provides the facility of 24×7 technical support services. It has UK2 Group technical support that makes it trustworthy. Technical support on telephone and Email is voluntarily available at AnHosting.

Pros

It provides the facility of unlimited bandwidth, Disk Space and Web Hosting. It also provides free Website Building Tools and Domain Registration. It has reasonable and affordable price. It has quick and easy Setup.

Cons

There are few cons of this company, they are – poor technical and customer support and less uptime. Its service does not work well with international domains.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

AnHosting.com provides the facility of 30 days money back guarantee to its clients. If because of any reason you are not satisfied with the company service then you can claim for money back within 30 days.

Conclusion:

Although AnHosting.com is not a bad company, however there are better options also available. At a first glance this hosting service looks appealing. But, AnHosting.com needs to work on their Customer support system.