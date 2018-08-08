Latest News and Web Hosting Review GoDaddy

Key Selling Points

The world's largest technology provider dedicated to shifting the global economy toward life-fulfilling independent ventures

An internet domain registrar and web hosting provider facilitating online businesses

The world's largest domain name registrar and Web hosting provider

The largest hosting provider of secure websites in the world.

Data Center

cloud servers launched in Asia, Europe, and Latin America

Establishment: 1997

Founder: Bob Parsons as Jomax Technologies

Headquarters: Scottsdale, AZ

Other Offices: Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Singapore and the UK.

Phone Number: (480) 505-8800

Achievements/Awards

The world's No. 1 domain name registrar according to Name Intelligence, Inc.

(2008) Netcraft Ltd. rated the Godaddy as world’s most significant hostname provider

Services Offered – Hosting Review Godaddy

dedicated web hosting, Virtual Private Server, Domain Registration, Business Hosting

VPS Hosting: Price starts at $17.99 per month, 1 GB RAM, 40 GB space, three dedicated IP addresses and unmetered bandwidth

Domain Registration

Registers renew or transfer a domain name

Three ICANN-accredited domain name registrars: flagship registrar GoDaddy.com, LLC, membership-based Blue Razor Domains, LLC, and reseller Wild West Domains, LLC

400+ domain codes including new generic top-level domains (gTLDs), .SALON, .GROUP, .GMBH, .LTD, .MOM, .BARCELONA, .PROMO, .GAME, .JETZT, .STREAM

Implemented WHOIS Privacy for .CO.UK, .ME.UK, and .ORG.UK., which replaces the public information a user, provides with an anonymous proxy identity.

Proxy private registration or Domains By Proxy: Private domain name registration services through Domains By Proxy, LLC. Registrant name, address, email and phone number not displayed in whois.

Website Tools

Website Builders – Simple 3-step process: Choose a template from 1500+ designs, Customize the design to meet needs, Preview and publish

Exclusive setup wizard for integrated Email Marketing with WordPress

E-commerce Website hosting, blog templates and blog software, podcast packages and online photo hosting

Security Tools

Cyber Security: One-time malware cleanup services using SiteLock 911 with SiteLock technician review offered to customers

SSL Certificates

E-Commerce, Web Development, Web Hosting

Email Solutions

For Asian markets, it has Launched Office 365 to small businesses

Other Services Offered

Launched Flare, a community-based app that helps bring business ideas to life. The app empowers people to share ideas and get guidance from friends, entrepreneurs, and experts.

Announced its intent to acquire FreedomVoice to boost the availability and quality of voice communication services for small business.

Streamlined the HIPAA-compliant email setup process in the U.S.A to help small businesses in the healthcare space maintain their HIPAA compliance as part of their email communications with patients and vendors.

Google My Business (GMB): Integrates GMB registration and submission with its GoCentral website builder with the Business Plus and Online Store hosting plans. Through the automated process, the business data from website uploaded to GMB and verification compressed from weeks to days.

About Customers -Hosting Review Godaddy

Number of Customers

18+ million customers worldwide

Hosts 10+ million websites

73+ million domains under management

One+ Million Customers in India. According to ‘.IN Registry', Godaddy has 40% market share in all. ‘IN' domains in India.

What about Customers?

The company provides customers with tools and insights to transform ideas, build a professional website, attract customers and manage work to initiate success.

High-performance, powerful, reliable and easy-to-use interface hosting solutions

Target Customers: SMEs, small merchants, and entrepreneurs

dedicated to small businesses, individual developers, tech entrepreneurs and IT professionals.

Support

‘Pro Program’: To assist businesses with right tools to connect to the potential consumer market.

Extended Voice support in regional languages

Customer Engagement Program

Latest News

(August 08, 2018) The company empowering young women keen to learn the skills in the small and medium businesses (SMBs) in tier 2 and three cities in India to go online. It is equipping web professionals and local resellers with tools, knowledge, and skills to grow their venture online

(May 27, 2018) Launched next-generation Managed Virtual Private Server hosting, designed for web professionals in India.

(July 12, 2017) GoDaddy names a former executive of co-working space startup WeWork exec Nikhil Arora as Vice President and Managing Director for India market. He would lead corporate strategy, business development and customer experience for the company in India.

(June 21, 2017) GoDaddy Offered its Customers with World-Class malware removal and comprehensive website protection powered by Sucuri, recently acquired by the Godaddy. It strengthens security and keeps customer's sites clean and free of malware.