WASHINGTON –

Today March 23, 2021, following her participation in Intel’s announcement of its plans to build two new semiconductor facilities in Arizona, representing an investment of $20 billion in American semiconductor manufacturing, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo released the following statement:

“Today, we celebrate American innovation and job creation. Intel’s investment will help to preserve U.S. technology innovation and leadership, strengthen U.S. economic and national security, and protect and grow thousands of high-tech, high-wage American jobs.”

“Intel’s announcement is a great example of the benefits that come from investing in domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. We can create jobs, strengthen our national security as well as the security and resiliency of our supply chains. And we welcome additional announcements on U.S. manufacturing commitments by other firms as well.”

“I’d like to thank Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema for their continued leadership on bringing these good-paying jobs to Arizona.”

“Working together, we can maintain America’s place as a technology and innovation leader.”

Source: Press Release

Date: March 23, 2021

Media Contact: PublicAffairs@doc.gov