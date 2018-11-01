Latest News And Web Hosting Review Webline-Services

Webline services popular hosting company offers customized solutions at affordable rates. They provide range of hosting feature rich packages along with a significant amount of bandwidth and disk space. Every package includes Cpanel that control panel that makes customer’s website easy to use. Through Webline services client can create sub domains, manage databases, traffic, access email configurations, update information instantly. Linux based hosting plans enable to select the right one for the customers. Technical support available 24/7 via chat, phone or email. Company is also best VPS provider in the industry along with responsive server and blazing fast network. Hosting services include Cpanel web, Windows Plesk, Linux Plesk, eCommerce hosting, Domain registration and SSL certificates.

Webline Services: Company Overview

Webline Services is a company that focuses on meeting the detailed requirements of customers. This New York based solutions-focused company has its datacenters in Dallas and Clifton and is listed on TheWebHostingDir.Com – a leading web hosting directory as Good member status and its Alexa Popularity Rank is 141424. The company has an assortment of products and services: shared hosting, reseller hosting, VPS hosting, and dedicated server hosting as well as colocation. The driving force behind this Company?s success is the belief that with the growth of the customer, the company grows.

Hosting Plans

Shared hosting comprise of lowest market prices with 4GB of disk space, generous bandwidth and Linux cPanel. Creation of sub-domains, access to email configurations, managing traffic and databases and updating account information can be done in an instant.

VPS hosting provides free expedited setup, free Solusvm, 2 – 4 cores, 769MB – 2048MB RAM, port speed of 100 Mbit, ASP and .NET support, remote desktop & VNC and Windows or Linux option. Option of scalability and 7 day money back guarantee makes it one of the most competitive deals.

Dedicated hosting comprises of Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 Ivy Bridge processor, 99.9% network uptime SLA Linux cPanel or Windows Plesk option, 3 Dedicated IP`s, 3TB redundant bandwidth and 500 GB up to 2×1 TB hard drive for free.

Reseller hosting gives monthly bandwidth up to 2000GB, DDoS Protection and Raid protected disk space up to 300GB.

Features and Control Panel

Affordable and reliable shared hosting provided.

24x7x365 tech support.

Managed server, at a fraction of the price.

Power and flexibility of Parallels Plesk Panel.

Advance functionality without expense and free and immediate activation.

Linux cPanel or Windows Plesk choice.

Support

With a great support via phone, live chat, and ticket system, their technical support staff comes out of the way to help customers in need.

Pros

Highly qualified team work for meeting customer?s specifications.

Cancellation Policy

Cancellation within 7days grace period is entitled for a full payment back. Also, not more than 10GB of bandwidth should have been used.

Conclusion

Webline Services comprehends the ideals and objectives of your company, as well as the particular difficulties confronted by IT professionals. Our highly qualified technical team and sales force bring together the best individuals, partners, strategies, and technological innovation to meet your specifications. Webline Services is a complete one-stop shop for your IT needs.

Discounts

Webline Services is offering 10% off for life with coupon code webline10 which can be accessed from the Company?s website.