How much ethical to solve customer problems rather than to leave?

Survival of the Fittest: Hosting companies do provide the notice period to customers to migrate their data and files to an alternative when they are not able to sustain in this highly competitive hosting world. Most consumers respond to seek alternatives, and some move straightforward with a lot of options available, some ask more time and opportunity.

Hosting Companies Give UP!

With the rising online threats, companies offering cloud based solutions, are facing problems with service shutdowns, withdrawals or technical difficulties. And, finding no way to come out of that, finally deciding to give up!

Services no longer cost-effective, so firms decide to close and start appearing with new business.

Often developers, designers, and programmers, just concentrate on core business and give up hosting services.

Effect of Shutdown on Business

Loses loyal customers and raises frustration.

Some clients believe it unprofessional to dump customers.