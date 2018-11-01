Latest News And Web Hosting Review One com

One.com: Company Overview

One.com vision is to offer flexible, simple, and user-friendly product to both professional and entry-level users. It is pioneering provider of web hosting services. One.com (B-one) was launched in Denmark year 2002 and is at present one of the principal companies for sales of web hosting services in Europe and provision of domain names.

Since the establishment of One.com (B-one) by Jacob Jensen in 2002, One.com has occurrence of continuous development and is today in 149 countries more than 1,000,000 customers. One.com employee strength is more than 270, strong and healthy financial position and is completely geared to meet the challenges and potentials of the future.

One.com Reliability and Performance/ Uptime Report

SiteGeek analysis shows 99% uptime last week for One.com. Up Time % is the amount of time websites hosted by the hosting company are available for users or visitors. One.com time and again consistent high up-time percentages very close to 100%, means sites hosted by One.com are available 24/7 or exceptionally close to 24/7. One.com has 60% positive user sentiment on SiteGeek, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

One.com Plans

One.com has changed the face of conventional webhosting industry by providing every service needed for customer’s right from the start, such as website hosting and mail hosting and with PHP, MySQL, gallery, blog. This gives customer right to use a product bundle where server space needs are all you need to think about while selecting a subscription. In addition, the Bix solution is incorporated in each web space package, offering every customer with secure and fast real time synchronization, file sharing, music streaming, regular online backup, and unlimited mobile access. With Bix customer can access their files anywhere, anytime

One.com Features and Control Panel

1-click WordPress, SSH & FTP, PHP & MySQL, Google AdWords, Email-Personal email address, Unlimited accounts, Calendar, Address book, Webmail, Virus- and spam filter, IMAP and POP3, Exchange Active Sync (Beta), Domain: Anycast DNS, DNS management, Bix, Online backup, sync, share, access.

Customer gets all the email addresses they always want, and with built-in spam and virus filter client inbox stays clean. Write & Read email on Smartphone. Utilize favorite email program, or One.com webmail. Manage calendars and contacts. It’s all incorporated in 15 GB hosting package – customers own domain and all the tools they need.

One.com Support

Support at One.com consist of, along with other things, the following elements: Email support, Chat support open 24/7, Assistance 365 days a year, Technical support, Chat support on subscription and sales-related questions

Pros

Multi-lingual support options are available.

Cons

One.com does not offer any uptime guarantees or statistics.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

One.com subscription can be withdrawn at any time by the customer. In view of the fact that the subscription period last for 12 months and is automatically prolonged 30 days before the end of each 12-month period, a cancellation must be received by One.com 30 days before the 12-month subscription period, at the latest. At One.com, customer can cancel the service within 15 days for no fee. If the customer has made multiple orders, all orders except the first will have their ‘free’ domain name fee deducted from the refund.

Conclusion

One.com has engineers, developers and support teams in India, Denmark and Dubai. In the present day they offer support in Swedish, Norwegian, English, Danish, German, Dutch, French, Portuguese, Italian and Spanish. Each month One.com support team responds to more than 90.000 inquiries.

News

one.com offers reliable and affordable hosting services globally. Besides, the company provides a range of services to customers including website and mail hosting along with a gallery, MariaDB, blog, and PHP. Their website builder can update and design clients sites beautifully. Besides this, 24/7 technical support is available through email. On top of this, SSL certification keeps confidential information secure and safe. The company also provides single click WordPress to building or blogging website without wasting much time. As a security point of view, one.com use only quality hardware and tool. Apart from this, their hosting features include a personal email address, unlimited accounts, webmail, virus and spam filter and much more.