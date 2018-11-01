Latest News And Web Hosting Review Bluebellwebhosting

Key Selling Points:

Highest quality web hosting services to businesses worldwide

Rapidly growing Web Hosting and Internet Service Provider

Member of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce.

Services Offered: Shared Web Hosting (Linux and Windows), dedicated server hosting, virtual private servers, website design, web site building and management tools, e-commerce solutions, and other online products

Establishment: 2015

Headquarter: Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania

Data Center Location: Center City, Philadelphia

Executives

CEO and Founder: Vincent Morgan

Support: 24.7.365

Target Customers: SME's

Money Back Guarantee: 60-days

Contact

Telephone number 610-260-1482

Acquisitions

(MENAFN Press – July 30, 2016) In 2016 acquired Onehopweb, Webstyz and The Hosting

CSR Activity: Donating 10% of business to nine causes which include: breast cancer awareness, hunger, animal rescue, cancer research, clean water, environment, anti-bullying, military veterans, and autism awareness.

Latest News

Blue Bell Web Hosting, LLC acquired web hosting provider OneHopWeb.com (Jun. 10, 2016 PRZen). This will increase the number of accounts. No change in pricing for OneHopWeb customers.

Blue Bell web hosting is a new and growing company but they want to prove themselves the best, and that’s why they have acquired their fellow’s web hosting OneHopWeb. OneHopWeb customers have been migrated to Blue Bell Web Hosting infrastructure and will be transitioned to its billing system by the end of 2016. There will be no change in terms & conditions for OneHopWeb customers and no additional costs as a result of the acquisition.