Operating System

An operating system manages hardware and software, performs repetitive hardware tasks, manages files, runs programs, and receives commands from the user. Through user interface operating system receives instructions and interprets them, like reading File or printing a document or selecting menus or icons on a desktop. The operating system controls and loads the applications in memory for execution.

Linux Operating System

Linux incorporates most of the applications and features found in standards UNIX systems. The features include Window managers, networking tools, FTP support, web browsers, networking services (Email, DNS, DHCP), print servers, development utilities (Compilers and debuggers). It's the most stable and fastest operating system, which could run effectively on only 2MB RAM. Linux development is overseen by the Free Standard Group and Open Source Development Labs (OSDL).

The Linux major components include Kernel core, environment, and File structure. The Kernel runs programs and manages hardware devices (disks, printers). The environment provides the user interface, and the file structure organizes the way the files stored on storage devices (drives). Directories and sub-directories hold data-files organized into a hierarchical tree structure, beginning with the initial root directory. The desktop supported by KDE and GNOME supports drag-n-drop operations and set of menus on the Application panel.

Linux can run on any device such as android phones, chrome books, cameras, wearable, and many more.

Linux, Windows, and MacOS dominate most PCs and Laptops.

Popular Operating Systems

openSUSE

Debian

Ubuntu Linux

Manjaro

Arch Linux

Arch Linux IBM

Fedora Linux

Linux Mint

seL4 microkernel : Linux Foundation backs security-oriented partnering with Data61 (the digital specialist arm for Australia's national science agency), Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), to roll out a security-oriented, high-performance seL4 microkernel. It's a member of the L4 microkernel family furthermore, mathematically proven correct, bug-free operating system kernel supporting mixed-criticality real-time systems.

