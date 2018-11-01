Latest News And Web Hosting Review HostExcellence

Host Excellence Overview

Host Excellence has been catering high performance hosting and reliability since 1999. company believes in keep price low of services which will enhance company growth. Company is serving web hosting, VPS hosting and domain names. Company`s main motto is “make sure that each day is better than the day before it”. So company is focusing on its goal for achieving better client environment. Host Excellence manages data centers in five countries on three continents. Company`s state-of-art data center is located in Columbus and Ohio. Rest of another data centers are in Ukraine, India, and Romania. This globally presence of company is beneficial to service internet-related industries and logical partnership across the world wide. Company received awards for Budget Award February 2007, and top 2 ranking overall with in The Hosting Chart 2008.

Host Excellence Plans

Web hosting: Company offers web hosting packages at very low price. Company has three hosting plans : Business Plan, Ultimate Business,and Basic Plan. These plans include unlimited host multiple domains, web space, data transfer, and sub domains. Additional e-commerce features: Free Shared SSL Certificate ,Free Shared SSL and Online Shop Ready.

VPS Hosting: Company has two plans in VPS hosting one for Linux operating system and another for windows systems.

Linux VPS hosting consists two plans: H4 includes 50 GB disk space, 1.5 TB data transfer, 768 MB RAM, 4x CPU Cores Intel Xeon E5400/E5500 Series CPU and cPanel or Plesk.

H8 contains 100 GB disk space, 2 TB data transfer, 2048 MB RAM and 8x CPU Cores

Intel Xeon E5400/E5500 Series CPU and cPanel or Plesk

Windows plans contains: Plan H4W with 50 GB 50 GB disk space, 1.5 TB data transfer, 768 MB RAM, 4x CPU Cores Intel Xeon E5400/E5500 Series CPU and Plesk 10-100 Plesk Domains

storage

Windows plan H8W contains 100 GB disk space, 2 TB data transfer, 2048 MB RAM and 8x CPU Cores Intel Xeon E5400/E5500 Series CPU and Control Panel Plesk 10 -Unlimited Plesk Domains .

Host Excellence: Features and Control Panel

Company provides free domain names, and free website creation software

when users transfer website to HostExcellence Easy To Use cPanel for experts and beginners.

Company`s modified version of H-Sphere is integrated for hosting management. Now company provides complete new version of their own control panel.

They offer cPanel or Plesk on CentOS or Debian.

Host Excellence Support

Three methods of customer provided to customers: live chat, ticket support and toll-free support.

A modern and easy way to communicate live chat support.

24*7*365 support

A free demo of the control panel can be accessed from the support page.

Pros

with Host excellence users test their services for 30 days without any hassle.

With 30 days money guarantee allows clients to buy company`s services with zero-risk and full confidence.

Along their packages, they offer few extras which can help improve business:

– SSL certificates

– Merchant Account (Accept Credit Cards)

Cons

Company`s control panel is very outdated and easy for hackers to get into.

Hostexcellence claims unlimited usage on business accounts. When customers try to use unlimited bandwidth their website get shut down.

Cancellation Policy

If users want to dis continuity of services from company they can deactivate their account by creating a cancellation request ticket in hosting panel,

Reliability

They have own data centers and servers so company has unique control all over operations and able to provide dependable hosting solutions. 99.9% Uptime guarantee is offered when services will start.

Conclusion

When users want to manage fixed budget hosting then Host excellence is good selection. Their hosting plans are cheap, rich-featured and offer unlimited bandwidth and disk storage. Their support team is able to understand customer need and provide in timely manner.