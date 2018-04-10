About Company – cPanel Hosting

Establishment: 1997

Parent Company: cPanel, Inc.

Executive

VP of Product Development : Ken Power

Services Offered:

cPanel & WHM: Delivers the web hosting industry’s most reliable and intuitive web hosting automation software

Latest News – cPanel Hosting

(Apr 10, 2018) Annual cPanel conference at Houston, Texas on October 1st to 3rd, 2018, packed with highly technical talks and three evening networking events. The SiteLock a cloud-based security tool that detects and responds to malware and website vulnerabilities is the first sponsor.

(April 05, 2017) Announced the 2017 cPanel Coreference in Fort Lauderdale Florida on September 26th & 27th. cPanel, Inc. invites speakers from the entire web hosting industry to come and share their knowledge. Two days packed with highly technical talks and evening networking events, planned specifically to educate, excite, and refresh all attendees.

Attendees: Integrators, developers, and people who use cPanel & WHM on a daily basis