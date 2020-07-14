Getac Video Solutions announced the completion of the roll-out of a ‘Body-Worn Camera Program‘ with the Jackson Police Department sets the stage for broader smart city applications. It will enhance visibility and awareness and allow the city to pinpoint needs and direct resources to improve the community and work-life quality. Furthermore, the city and the police department's efforts will foster transparency and continue building effective relationships between officers and residents.

Along with their day-to-day use, the BWCs strengthen Jackson's vision for a smart city sustained by a holistic view of public safety and policing, helping increase protection and bringing greater efficiencies to the department.

Sam Brown, Public Information Officer for Jackson Police Department, said that “The benefits of introducing body-worn cameras have been immediately apparent.”.

“Since officers started to wear cameras, we've seen a 90 percent reduction in citizen complaints. And the feedback from residents and officers has been positive. The cameras support our department's core values and our goal of developing a productive, tech-forward smart city.”

JPD leaders initiated the search for a BWC provider and selected Getac Video Solutions in mid-2019. The implementation started with a pilot to test and refine the city's approach to using the technology and currently includes more than 270 Getac cameras. The company provides ongoing support and services as well.

GVS was able to quickly deploy the system to advance the Chief's initiative to improve citizen visibility into officers' professional conduct. A primary feature that advances this transparency is a default feature of GVS cameras to begin recording 30 seconds before an officer activates the camera, providing further transparency in moments leading up to interactions between officers and citizens.

Tom Guzik, President, Getac Video Solutions, said that “Our mission is the Jackson Police Department mission — to deliver superior service to the city and its citizens.”

“Body-camera technology allows officers to be more efficient and transparent, but it's as effective as the operator. So we not only deliver cameras, but we also put an equal emphasis on giving the department and officers the knowledge and support to be successful.”

Getac Video Solutions is a subsidiary of Getac Technology Corporation, a manufacturer of rugged computing solutions. Getac, founded in 1989 through a joint venture of GE Tactical and MiTAC. The company is the second-largest manufacturer of military-grade rugged computing solutions in the world. Getac Video Solutions offers rugged hardware and robust software — from body-worn cameras to real-time command centers — to help law enforcement and other industries acquire and manage video and other digital evidence.

