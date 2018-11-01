Latest News And Web Hosting Review UDomain HK

Ananova

USP

  • Pan-regional web hosting services

Establishment: 1998

Headquarters: Hong Kong

Data Center

  • UDomain Private Data Centre with 10Gb Local Bandwidth directly connect to HKIX
  • The state-of-the-art data center with rapid and reliable connectivity

Services Offered

  • Managed security services
  • Web hosting, infrastructure, and facility management
  • Domain Name, Cloud Server, Network Security, Web & Email Hosting, Anti-DDOS, Virtualization, Live Streaming, China Solution
  • Managed Security Service Provider, Internet Security, Dedicated, and Dedicated Server Hosting

Customers: Individuals, SME's, Multinational corporations, Government departments in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China and Taiwan.

What for Customers?

  • Best-fit solution for most comprehensive technological applications
  • Secure and Stable hosting services

Support: 24.7.365 via phone, live person

Uptime-guarantee: 99.99%

