Latest News And Web Hosting Review UDomain HK

USP
- Pan-regional web hosting services
Establishment: 1998
Headquarters: Hong Kong
Data Center
- UDomain Private Data Centre with 10Gb Local Bandwidth directly connect to HKIX
- The state-of-the-art data center with rapid and reliable connectivity
Services Offered
- Managed security services
- Web hosting, infrastructure, and facility management
- Domain Name, Cloud Server, Network Security, Web & Email Hosting, Anti-DDOS, Virtualization, Live Streaming, China Solution
- Managed Security Service Provider, Internet Security, Dedicated, and Dedicated Server Hosting
Customers: Individuals, SME's, Multinational corporations, Government departments in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China and Taiwan.
What for Customers?
- Best-fit solution for most comprehensive technological applications
- Secure and Stable hosting services
Support: 24.7.365 via phone, live person
Uptime-guarantee: 99.99%