Latest News And Web Hosting Review Beyondhosting.Net

Beyond Hosting has been providing faster and more reliable hosting services since 2007. Since its inception, they are providing best customer support in the business. Their every product is optimized to deliver excellent performance for affiliate marketers. Their top notch network is connected to multiple Tier 1 carriers. Company’s hosting plans include features such as automated backups, all-time server monitoring, instant alerts of downtime events via email or SMS. Their Beacon automatically configured when you purchase a new server. Beyond hosting CDN allows to delivers content to the customers as fast as possible. Their CDN comes with features including reliability, exceptional speed, scalability and more.

Beyondhosting.net : Company Overview

Beyondhosting.net was launched in 2007. It is built and run by geeks for geeks. It offers faster more reliable customer Support and services. Its personal approach to customer service and satisfaction make it different from its competitors. It is specialized in managing Linux or Windows VPS and dedicated cloud hosting for businesses. It is a small company which is based in Cincinnati. It provides 24/7 customer support that is based in United States.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Beyond hosting has achieved 99.7% uptime last week. With 0 existing domains were deleted, 2 domains were transferred away, 3 new domains were registered with Beyondhosting and 0 domains were transferred to Beyondhosting from other web hosts.

Plan and Pricing

Beyondhosting has various services, they are – Domains & SSL, Managed Servers, CDN Hosting, Backup Services, Beacon Monitoring, Content delivery, Virtual Private Servers and Dedicated Servers. It offers the facility of unlimited Domain Support, Inbound Transfer & Bandwidth. It has a list of plans from which you can choose any of the plans which will able to fulfill your need and best fitted in your budget too. It has various plans for starters as well as for professionals. It has plans for individuals and for small businesses too.

Features and Control Panel

Beyondhosting has various features such as – unparalleled support, top notch network, Top Quality Hardware, Affiliate Optimized, Global Availability, Boundless Scalability, Lighten the Load, Exceptional Speed, Reliability, Savings, Safe & Secure Services Any Static Content and many more. It has managed VPS Hosting and Dedicated Cloud Hosting, Infrastructure and Network, Support and Customer Service, Backups & Security, Billing & Payment Policies and Affiliate Program.

Technical Support

Beyond Hosting has a facility of knowledgebase on their website. It helps you a lot to get started with your web hosting account and to resolve basic issues. It also provides customer support through ticket system and live chat too. It has United State based technical support team, which offers 24/7 technical support. Its customer support team is located in Cincinnati, Ohio and they are always ready to help you 24/7. This company’s main goal is customer satisfaction. It has skilled knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated technical support team.

Pros

Beyond Hosting has lots of pros, some of the major pros are – SSD raid storage, daily backups, flexibility, unparalleled support, optimized for performance, good facility, excellent customer support & service, friendly environment, customer satisfaction, 24/7 technical support system and many more.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If you are not satisfied with Beyondhosting service or because of any reason you want to cancel its service then not to worry. It offers the facility of cancelling your account. It offers the facility of full refund within 30 day within purchasing.

Conclusion:

Beyond Hosting is a good choice. It is reliable web hosting company, lots of dynamic content, large disk space requirements and no-frills business hosting for larger websites with high traffic. Its services are specially targeted towards more technically experienced users. It has US-based customer support team which is available 24/7 to help you whenever there is a need. It has reliable Linux and Windows VPS host with dedicated cloud hosting. It has various plans with lots of features. It also offers the facility of 30 day money back guarantee. So, there is no risk to try it once.