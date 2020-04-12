Online repositories distribute software packages to download applications like Office suites, multimedia, applications for desktop, programming packages, Internet servers, administration services, and many others. The Linux desktop software manager and updater handles the packages downloads and latest updates automatically. During installation, the software installer configured to access the distribution repository.

Although the repositories contain almost all applications, some popular apps are not included, because of licensing restrictions and provided on associated software sites.

For example, multimedia support for popular formats like DVD, DivX, and MP3, whose support downloaded through a free licensed MP3 generator plugin from fluendo.com.

Nvidia or ATI drivers support not available on Linux distributions and found at associated distribution sites.

Third-party repository

For the software not available in the distribution repository, look at a third-party repository. The sites like sourceforge.net, rpmfind.net, gnomefiles.org, and kde-apps.org list the tables of different sites for Linux software such as commercial and game software. The third-party source software included in the form of compressed archives or software packages like RPM & DEB.

RPM packages archived using Red Hat Package Manager, have a ‘.rpm.' extension, downloaded directly as source version or compiled and installed easily with the click of a button using a distribution manager on a desktop. $sudo dnf repolist To see disabled (not used) repositories $ sudo dnf repolist all Enabling a repository dnf config-manager --set-enabled [repository_url] Add repositories dnf config-manager --add-repo http://www.ananova.com/arklinux.repo

DEB uses .deb extension $ grep ^[^#] /etc/apt/sources.list /etc/apt/sources.list.d/*

Compressed archives have extension as ‘.tar.tz' or ‘tar.Z'

Intel’s Clear Linux a desktop and server operating system optimized for computers with Intel & AMD processors gain better support for third-party, proprietary software like Google’s Chrome web browser or Valve’s Steam game client, Spotify)

Git repository: Virtual storage of projects that allows saving code versions can be accessed when needed.

Drawbacks of third-party repository

Most lack documentation and testing

Anyone can make the third-party repository