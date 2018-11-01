Latest News And Web Hosting Review Dewaweb

Dewaweb is a popular Indonesia company offers great hosting solutions and first cloud hosting in Indonesia. They introduced hosting services with HTTP/2, fast SSD, 100% uptime SLA along with excellent customer support and 90-day money back guarantee. Their cloud hosting is for every type of customer. Apart from this, hosting features include no single point of failure as company offers reliable and affordable hosting. Their self-healing network provides high uptime for website, super fast SSD storage technology gives speed to the website. In addition, cloud server and network can tackle traffic for any website, time machine backup, fast and user-friendly support and more.

Establishment: 2014

Headquarters: Jakarta

Awards/Achievements

Received ISO 27001 certification

Executive

CEO: Edy Budiman

Services Offered

Cloud Hosting

No. of Customers: 20,000 customers all over Indonesia

Other Services Offered

Imunify360 by CloudLinux: To protect web servers from various attacks

All-in-one security system with powerful machine learning technology

Smarter and comprehensive security system to protect customers’ servers

Its six-layer approach includes sophisticated self-learning firewall, malware scanning, reputation management, and other advanced features to provide total protection against threats

Easy to deploy, manage and monitor

Dewaweb : Company Overview

Dewaweb is serving sites of high volume of traffic of a wide range of clients from individual, business, e-commerce, and resellers to non-profits, web designers. It has gain specialization in offering Cloud hosting services for individuals, corporate & for power users & hosting for free of cost for nonprofit organizations.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Max uptime is offered by Dewaweb to their clients by offering self healing network services. Cloud servers are highly capable and network is fully efficient and fast leads to handling of traffic in huge amt. of any website. They are having a massive capacity to load sites of any traffic. With this, high reliability is also offered as sites of clients are not hosted on a single server. They are hosted on multiple servers; a cloud so there is not even a single point of failure and SSL Certificates are also there which ensures reliability to a great extent.

Hosting Plans

Cloud Hosting for Personal & Corporate comprises of features like Unlimited data transfer at free of cost, free domain for life, cPanel, free web accelerator, LiteSpeed , Cloudfare, R1Soft Backup, Softaculous Auto installer, MySQL, PHP, PostgreSQL, GIT, Ruby on Rails, SSH, Attract a SEO Tools, 24 Hrs Support including WordPress Supporting specialists, 100% uptime guarantee & 90 days money back guarantee. Cloud hosting for Corporate includes some unlimited features such as Mailboxes & MySQL DBs with Addon and Parked Domains. Static IP & SSL Certificate for free is offered. Cloud Server for Power Users includes features like Unlimited Bandwidth, 100% uptime, over 100 OS Templates. Add ons like cPanel, Snapshot Backup, Rsync & R1Soft Backup, Softaculous, LiteSpeed, WHMCS, Static IP etc.

Features & Control Panel

Customer Support for 24*7 via Chat, phone or helpdesk

Safe SSL Certificates

90 Days Money Back Guarantee

100% Uptime SLA

Unlimited Bandwidth for free

Free domain for life

cPane & free web accelerator

LiteSpeed & Cloudfare

R1Soft Backup

Softaculous Auto installer

MySQL, PHP, PostgreSQL, GIT

Ruby on Rails, SSH, SEO Tools

Support

A good Supporting team to assist customers is available for 24 hrs a day and 7 days a week. If customers required some advice or a solution of any issue, they can speak to the team as per their convenience at any time of the day through Live Chat, Phone or Helpdesk. Service is open during weekends and holidays so without looking at the day and time, a client can reach the team. Knowledgebase & Video Tutorials is also provided if client likes to understand and resolve the issues at their own.

Pros

Knowledgebase & Video Tutorials

Ensures reliability via SSL Certificates

Website runs 40x faster

Restoration of website from cPanel

Client choose Data centre as per their need

Supporting team is friendly

Long term money back guarantee

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

If Clients of provider founds that services using by them are not providing the expected result then according to the refund policy of Dewaweb, client can ask for a refund of amt paid within 90 days of service being issued to him. A 90 Days Money back guarantee is applicable on the web hosting services of Dewaweb.

Conclusion

Dewaweb an exceptional web hosting provider offering great hosting services and solutions to their clients since its inception. Optimal level of customer service, reliability, security, high performance is delivered through their web hosting plans to customers at affordable prices.