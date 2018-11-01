Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostdone

Hostdone : Company Overview
Hostdone, an award winning exceptional web host, has been in the hosting business from 2004, offering high quality hosting solutions for no. of domains across the world. It is a USA based web service provider supporting Windows hosting and business websites since inception and providing best value to clients. To maintain hosting standards at each and every level, technical support is offered in a great manner and as per the need, it is outsourced also.
Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report
Company is having safe and secure load balanced servers as firewall is running around them. All the websites, whether e-commerce based or personal, surrounded by firewall. To ensure high performance, servers are monitored for day and night. It results in offering 99.99 percent uptime guarantee by which they are offering leading-edge performance to customers. Uptime Report clearly reveals the fact that website of customers is always up and running throughout the day.
Protection from Spam and Virus is offered; files are encrypted with 256-bit security and security in e-mails is ensured, results in high reliability.
Hosting Plans
Web hosting & ASP.NET Hosting packages services includes Daily Backups, 24×7 Support, 30 Day money back Guarantee, 99.95% Uptime, cPanel Control Panel, Support of Multi-Language. Web account features includes FTP Account, FrontPage Extensions, IIS7,IIS7.5, ASP.NET 2.0, 3.5, 4.0, PHP, Perl, CGI-BIN, AJAX ASP.NET, Password protected directories, Custome error pages, SSI, Redirect URL, etc. E-Mail based features are Mail Aliases, Mailing lists, SMTP/IMAP, Autoresponders, Horde, Webmail, and others. Some Statistics tools are Awstats, Webalizer, Referrer log, Agent log, etc. Databases include MySQL Database, PHPMyAdmin. E-Commerce features comprises of Easy cart, Cubecart, Private/ Shared SSL. A list of applications is there like Joomla, WordPress, Mambo, Sugar sale etc.
Reseller hosting plans offers no. of unlimited features such as Domains, E-Mail Account, Sub domains, MySQL Databases, FTP Account, cPanel. Others are Free Website Builder, Domain Reseller account, Private Nameserver, Over 20 languages, free more than 500 templates for site and More than 150 pre-installed scripts.
Features & Control Panel
- cPanel
- 30 days Money-back guarantee
- Monitoring of security for 24*7
- 99.9% uptime guarantee
- 24/7 Support
- Front Page Extension
- Awstats, Webalizer
- PHP, Python, Perl
- Web SiteBuilder
- MySql 5 & PhpMyAdmin
- Anti-spam & Anti-virus
- WordPress, Joomla, osCommerce, etc.
Support
Hostdone offers customer support for round the clock for all web hosting plans. For a business to be successful, a good and satisfactory customer service is necessary to deliver max satisfaction to clients. Moreover, this is ensured by company by offering this service through Live Chat and Ticket to their clients. It also offers a simple way of installing scripts from hosting control panel for new users.
Pros
- Award winning web hosting company
- World Wide Domain names
- Top notch performance & reliability
- Fast and friendly Customer Support for 24*7
- High Uptime Guarantee
- Money back guarantee in 30 days
- Windows Hosting Specialists
- Build websites in just a few clicks
- Setup fees is not there
- No hidden charges
- Able to host unlimited websites
- A Simple & easy to use control panel
- Websites are cheap not the services
- Web design & SSL Certificates services
Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy
A Refund policy is provided by Hostdone to their clients, in the situations when customer comes to know that services they are using are inappropriate or not meeting their expectations. A client may ask for a refund within first 30 days of service being issued, and company may refund the same. It clearly renders satisfaction guarantee to clients as their money is in safe and secure hands. 7 days money back guarantee is applied to Dedicated hosting services.
Conclusion
Hostdone, specialists in offering Reseller hosting, ASP.NET hosting & dedicated hosting services for thousands of world-wide domains. It offers user friendly, safe and secure platform by which their services are offered to clients with good uptime, refund policy, and exceptional customer support.