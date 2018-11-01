Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostdone

Hostdone : Company Overview

Hostdone, an award winning exceptional web host, has been in the hosting business from 2004, offering high quality hosting solutions for no. of domains across the world. It is a USA based web service provider supporting Windows hosting and business websites since inception and providing best value to clients. To maintain hosting standards at each and every level, technical support is offered in a great manner and as per the need, it is outsourced also.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Company is having safe and secure load balanced servers as firewall is running around them. All the websites, whether e-commerce based or personal, surrounded by firewall. To ensure high performance, servers are monitored for day and night. It results in offering 99.99 percent uptime guarantee by which they are offering leading-edge performance to customers. Uptime Report clearly reveals the fact that website of customers is always up and running throughout the day.

Protection from Spam and Virus is offered; files are encrypted with 256-bit security and security in e-mails is ensured, results in high reliability.

Hosting Plans

Web hosting & ASP.NET Hosting packages services includes Daily Backups, 24×7 Support, 30 Day money back Guarantee, 99.95% Uptime, cPanel Control Panel, Support of Multi-Language. Web account features includes FTP Account, FrontPage Extensions, IIS7,IIS7.5, ASP.NET 2.0, 3.5, 4.0, PHP, Perl, CGI-BIN, AJAX ASP.NET, Password protected directories, Custome error pages, SSI, Redirect URL, etc. E-Mail based features are Mail Aliases, Mailing lists, SMTP/IMAP, Autoresponders, Horde, Webmail, and others. Some Statistics tools are Awstats, Webalizer, Referrer log, Agent log, etc. Databases include MySQL Database, PHPMyAdmin. E-Commerce features comprises of Easy cart, Cubecart, Private/ Shared SSL. A list of applications is there like Joomla, WordPress, Mambo, Sugar sale etc.

Reseller hosting plans offers no. of unlimited features such as Domains, E-Mail Account, Sub domains, MySQL Databases, FTP Account, cPanel. Others are Free Website Builder, Domain Reseller account, Private Nameserver, Over 20 languages, free more than 500 templates for site and More than 150 pre-installed scripts.

Features & Control Panel

cPanel

30 days Money-back guarantee

Monitoring of security for 24*7

99.9% uptime guarantee

24/7 Support

Front Page Extension

Awstats, Webalizer

PHP, Python, Perl

Web SiteBuilder

MySql 5 & PhpMyAdmin

Anti-spam & Anti-virus

WordPress, Joomla, osCommerce, etc.

Support

Hostdone offers customer support for round the clock for all web hosting plans. For a business to be successful, a good and satisfactory customer service is necessary to deliver max satisfaction to clients. Moreover, this is ensured by company by offering this service through Live Chat and Ticket to their clients. It also offers a simple way of installing scripts from hosting control panel for new users.

Pros

Award winning web hosting company

World Wide Domain names

Top notch performance & reliability

Fast and friendly Customer Support for 24*7

High Uptime Guarantee

Money back guarantee in 30 days

Windows Hosting Specialists

Build websites in just a few clicks

Setup fees is not there

No hidden charges

Able to host unlimited websites

A Simple & easy to use control panel

Websites are cheap not the services

Web design & SSL Certificates services

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A Refund policy is provided by Hostdone to their clients, in the situations when customer comes to know that services they are using are inappropriate or not meeting their expectations. A client may ask for a refund within first 30 days of service being issued, and company may refund the same. It clearly renders satisfaction guarantee to clients as their money is in safe and secure hands. 7 days money back guarantee is applied to Dedicated hosting services.

Conclusion

Hostdone, specialists in offering Reseller hosting, ASP.NET hosting & dedicated hosting services for thousands of world-wide domains. It offers user friendly, safe and secure platform by which their services are offered to clients with good uptime, refund policy, and exceptional customer support.