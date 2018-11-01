Latest News and Hosting Review Storminternet Co UK

Hosting Review Storminternet.co.uk : Company Overview

Key Selling Points

complete green hosting solutions by consuming power in an environment-friendly way

Services Offered: Fully managed hosting solutions, Cloud Server, Dedicate server

Establishment: 2004

Data Center: Maidenhead

Target Customers: SME's

Hosting Review Storminternet – Customers

What for Customers?

Help businesses to grow their business online, providing email, website, and applications

Provides world-class infrastructure

Affordable, Secure, speedy and reliable hosting solutions

Support: 24.7.365

Uptime: 99.9%

Money-back Guarantee: 30-days

Hosting Review Storminternet – Achievements/Awards

Awarded with the honor of “Best Business Use of Cloud” in the 17th Internet Service Providers Association (ISPAs) awards ceremony in 2015. ISPA's awards are the UK’s internet industry awards which are long-running and premier. With this honor, they also received the award as finalists in the “Best Business Customer Care” category.

Internet Service Providers' Association (ISPA) has awarded Storm Internet for “Best SME Business Hosting Category” in 2013 and “Best Dedicated Hosting Category” in 2014.

Features and Control Panel

storminternet.co.uk has various features, some of the major features are – Cloud based, 10X faster connection, superior performance, fully managed and support free, unlimited bandwidth, value for money, managed servers, fully managed support & security as standard, 100% network uptime guarantee, 30 minute hardware replacement guarantee and many more.

Technical Support

storminternet.co.uk offers 24/7/365 technical support. It offers the facility of monitoring 24/7/365. Its technical support staff is knowledgeable, dedicated, skilled and talented. They are always ready to help and assist you. It is perfect to use as a dedicated web, email and database server where you do not have a need to take responsibility of having to look after it. It offers e-mail support, phone support and LiveChat support. And in general e-mail queries are usually responded within 4 hours.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If you are not satisfied with storminternet.co.uk services or because of any reason you want to cancel it. Then not an issue you can cancel it at any point of time.

Conclusion:

It offers reliability, security, speed and flexibility. It has been providing the best hosting in the UK for over 6 years now. And has many happy and satisfied customers. It offers 30 day money back guarantee so there is no risk to try it once. Overall it is a great company and it is worthy to spend your bucks on it.