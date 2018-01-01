Backup Hosting Services

Flat Backup: It simplifies data storage environment by taking snapshots, which then copied to another location as backup replicas. The data backup taken is in the same format as the original, which makes a recovery faster.

The backup does not require a backup server or a media server.

Cloud Hosted Storage Solutions include Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, and many others.

Directory-as-a-Service (DaaS) is the cloud-hosted directory alternative to Active Directory and OpenLDAP. It provides centralized management platform to manage organizational resources, which includes NAS appliances and Samba file servers.

Backing up in Cloud – off-site Backup

Backup cloud storage provides clients the intuitive options to backup and restores without any complexity.

On-Premise Storage Options

NAS devices and Samba file servers (e.g. Synology, QNAP, FreeNAS)

Network Attached Storage (NAS)

File servers are conventional and on-premises implemented with directory services (e.g., Microsoft Active Directory® (AD) and OpenLDAP™). The tools manage user access to NAS devices. They hold organization most critical data and applications. Moving large files between on-premise and cloud is painful. Also, the regulatory requirements often force organizations to have NAS file servers.

Allows sharing large amounts of stored data

Delivers faster file transfer when compared with cloud-based alternatives such as Dropbox and Google Drive.