Backup Hosting Services

Flat Backup: It simplifies data storage environment by taking snapshots, which then copied to another location as backup replicas. The data backup taken is in the same format as the original, which makes a recovery faster.
The backup does not require a backup server or a media server.
Cloud Hosted Storage Solutions include Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, and many others.
Directory-as-a-Service (DaaS) is the cloud-hosted directory alternative to Active Directory and OpenLDAP. It provides centralized management platform to manage organizational resources, which includes NAS appliances and Samba file servers.
Backing up in Cloud – off-site Backup
Backup cloud storage provides clients the intuitive options to backup and restores without any complexity.
On-Premise Storage Options
NAS devices and Samba file servers (e.g. Synology, QNAP, FreeNAS)
Network Attached Storage (NAS)
File servers are conventional and on-premises implemented with directory services (e.g., Microsoft Active Directory® (AD) and OpenLDAP™). The tools manage user access to NAS devices. They hold organization most critical data and applications. Moving large files between on-premise and cloud is painful. Also, the regulatory requirements often force organizations to have NAS file servers.
- Allows sharing large amounts of stored data
- Delivers faster file transfer when compared with cloud-based alternatives such as Dropbox and Google Drive.