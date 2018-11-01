Latest News And Web Hosting Review GlowHost

Hosting Review GlowHost

About Company – Hosting Review GlowHost

USP

An accredited member of the BBB with an A+ rating

Establishment: 2002

Headquarters: Florida

Executive

CEO: Matt Lundstrom

Datacenters: 16 available globally

Services Offered – Hosting Review GlowHost

Web hosting

Managed hosting via dedicated servers and cloud clusters

Hosting Features

DesignPro – Graphic Design Tool with intuitive, user-friendly design allows customers to quickly add professional-grade custom graphics to any web page. It includes includes 1500 unique design templates. The platform requires no exceptional skills, easy to navigate and implement compliments content with engaging graphics. Furthermore enhances email, blog content, social media posts, and ad content.

– Graphic Design Tool with intuitive, user-friendly design allows customers to quickly add professional-grade custom graphics to any web page. It includes includes 1500 unique design templates. The platform requires no exceptional skills, easy to navigate and implement compliments content with engaging graphics. Furthermore enhances email, blog content, social media posts, and ad content. CDN services across 77 global POPs

One-click installs of 300 favorite web apps, like WordPress, Joomla, and Drupal

Partners:

DigitalOcto: Provides graphic design templates which help to enhance the user experience on websites and social media platforms.

About Customers – Hosting Review GlowHost

Customers: Individuals, SME's Mission-critical Enterprises

What for Customers?

Affordable tailored hosting plans. Builds custom infrastructure based on their client’s needs.

Reliable

Support: 24.7.365. Customers can call directly at 888-293-HOST (4678) with 20-minute support response/resolution

Money back guarantee: 91-days

Uptime: 100% network up-time SLA