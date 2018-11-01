Latest News And Web Hosting Review GlowHost

Hosting Review GlowHost
About Company – Hosting Review GlowHost
USP
- An accredited member of the BBB with an A+ rating
Establishment: 2002
Headquarters: Florida
Executive
- CEO: Matt Lundstrom
Datacenters: 16 available globally
Services Offered – Hosting Review GlowHost
- Web hosting
- Managed hosting via dedicated servers and cloud clusters
Hosting Features
- DesignPro – Graphic Design Tool with intuitive, user-friendly design allows customers to quickly add professional-grade custom graphics to any web page. It includes includes 1500 unique design templates. The platform requires no exceptional skills, easy to navigate and implement compliments content with engaging graphics. Furthermore enhances email, blog content, social media posts, and ad content.
- CDN services across 77 global POPs
- One-click installs of 300 favorite web apps, like WordPress, Joomla, and Drupal
Partners:
- DigitalOcto: Provides graphic design templates which help to enhance the user experience on websites and social media platforms.
About Customers – Hosting Review GlowHost
Customers: Individuals, SME's Mission-critical Enterprises
What for Customers?
- Affordable tailored hosting plans. Builds custom infrastructure based on their client’s needs.
- Reliable
Support: 24.7.365. Customers can call directly at 888-293-HOST (4678) with 20-minute support response/resolution
Money back guarantee: 91-days
Uptime: 100% network up-time SLA