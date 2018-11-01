Latest News And Web Hosting Review EukHost

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review EukHost

Eukhost offers professional and reliable hosting solutions on UK based servers. Their hosting solutions are fully automated and lead the market through constant development of proprietary web hosting technologies. Currently, eukhost serving around 35000 customers and over 150000 domains across the world. They also assist public sector organization globally. Their infrastructure is backed up by in-house team of technical experts. Their hosting services include reseller, cloud, shared, dedicated hosting and VPS along with quality hardware from Dell, Intel, and HP. In addition, company offers 30-day money back guarantee with majority of their products.

Establishment: 2001

Executives:

Director: Robert King

Services Offered

Dedicated Servers: 100%, SLA-backed, guaranteed infrastructure, SSD hard drives, uptime, Plesk or cPanel/WHM control panel and 1GB port speed.

Semi-Dedicated Servers, VPS Hosting, Dedicated Servers

Offsite backup solutions

Hosting Features

Unlimited e-mail accounts, domains

Latest Version of PHP, and MySQL

ASP, MSSQL

Fantastico which include CMS, WordPress, Mambo, Joomla, Drupal, Forums

Other Services Offered:

webmail and mobile access, contacts, calendars and tasks, a file sharing briefcase, SpamExperts® filters, POP/IMAP access, 24×7 support and full Outlook integration as standard

Number of Customers: Host 100000+ websites

Customers: SME`s, Individuals

What for Customers?

Reliable

Fit every customer hosting needs

Cost-effective

The highest levels of security and reliability, performance and security super-fast servers enables customers to create email boxes for their business domains virus protection and the SpamExperts® filters algorithm customers receive mail server blacklist checks, email backups and protected email archiving



Support: 24.7.365 technical support via phone, live chat, ticket system and email

Uptime: 99.95%

Latest News

(Newswire.com October 20, 2016) eUKhost Launches Faster and Greener Range of Xeon E3 V5 Dedicated Servers using the latest Intel v5 chips.

V5 is 10% faster than V3 version, thus enhances performances. Also, there is reduced power consumption due to a new 14nm (Skylake) fabrication process that provides improved thermal design.

V5 comes with superior chip design to support 64GB of high-performance DDR 4 RAM which is twice of V3.

It enables to reduce carbon footprint, thus is much Eco-friendlier.

Cost: £69.99 per month for the Standard package

£99.99 for the Enterprise package.

Operating System: Both options available Linux and Windows

One of the largest fully managed web hosting company of UK, eUKhost, offers trustworthy, fast, professional and fully automated web hosting services to their clients at best prices. It has a registered office situated at Leeds and state of art data centres located at Maidenhead, Reading and Milton Keynes.

It has more than 12 years` of experience in the web hosting industry. It hosts over 35,000 clients and more than 1,50,000 domains. Robust infrastructure with a team of technical experts is available. Their main aim is to offer best customer service to thier clients.

eUKhost: Reliability and Performance

EUKHOST offers various security related features like SSL Certificates, Security Bundles, WHOIS privacy to keep your data and sites safe and highly secure. Monitoring of Servers is always done so that no downtime situation occurs. Remote Backups is also there so as to prevent loss of confidential data in unexpected situations.

eUKhost plans

EUKHOST Web Hosting offers 4 plans cPanel plan, Business plan, WordPress hosting and Windows plan. cPanel plan is suited to individuals sites and blogs. It offers features like Unlimited Bandwidth, Free Domain name, Dell PowerEdge Hardware, Daily backups. Add-ons features like Softaculous for one-click software installs, SEO tools, PHP and MySQL Included and many more. Windows plan offers Plesk Control Panel, Unlimited E-mail Accounts and Unlimited Sub Domains, Windows and Plesk, ASP.NET & MS SQL with the above features. Business plan provides you with 5 Addon Domains, 10 Parked Domains, Linux cPanel Hosting, Windows Plesk Hosting. Add ons features are Softaculous, Domain ID Protection, SSL Certificates, CloudFlare. WordPress hosting comes with Unlimited Bandwidth, Free Domain name and many more.

Reseller and VPS includes Linux Reseller, Linux VPS, Windows Reseller and Windows VPS. Linux VPS includes Unlimited Bandwidth, CentOS or Ubuntu, cPanel/WHM or Plesk1 and IPv6 Support. Unlimited Bandwidth, SmarterBundle Pro, Windows Server 2012, Plesk* / WebSite Panel comes with Windows VPS. Linux Reseller plans offers Host Unlimited Domains, Dell PowerEdge Hardware with features belongs to various categories like Control Panel, E-Mail hosting, DB & MULTIMEDIA, Programming Support and Security. Windows Reseller offers Dell PowerEdge Hardware with all the above features of Linux Reseller.

Enterprise Hosting of EUKHOST comprises of Dedicated Servers, Cloud Hosting and eNlight Cloud. Dedicated Servers includes features such as 100 % Uptime guarantee, Free Plesk, SSD Drives, IPv6 Support and SmarterBundle Pro. Cloud hosting offers 100% Uptime SLA, Industry leading firewalls, Reliable Backup Solutions etc. eNlight Cloud comes with Secure and Reliable Virtualised Environment, Network and Hardware Redundancy, Auto-Scalable Pay-As-You-Go Cloud,Exclusive Platform and many more.

eUKhost: Features and Control Panel

SSL Certificates

Security Bundles

Mtv Scan

Monitoring of Servers

WHOIS privacy

Spam Experts

Remote backup

30 Day Moneyback Guarantee

Panel Control Panel

Unlimited E-mail Accounts

Free Search Engine Tools

eUKhost Support

In order to ensure satisfactory support to clients, User friendly and active community forum is offered where you can have a word with other staff and customers of co. It contains some knowledgebase topics and blog. eUKhost offers uninterrupted and good customer support to their clients for 24 hrs a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year. You can reach them via live chat or give a call at anytime of the day. .

Pros

Reliable, safe and secure and ultra-modern Tier 4 data centres

Render high quality service to their clients

Managed support for 24 hrs a day

Fully Managed Service and no extra charges

No long term agreements or contracts

Cons

Customer Support via E-Mail is not offered.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

EUKHOST allows their clients to ask for a refund within 30 Days of service being issued, if they are not happy with the same.

Conclusion

EUKHOST, UK based fully managed web hosting provider offers reliable,fast, professional and fully automated web hosting services to their clients at best prices. With good customer support, money back guarantee and offering of good services, makes this a first choice of people.