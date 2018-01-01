Latest News and Web Hosting Review Comport

USP
- True data center solution partner
- An OPEX cost model that preserves capital funds
- HIPAA and SOC II compliant
Executive
- Director of Managed Services: Matt Burch
Services Offered
- Modernize and transform IT to support business needs and budgets
- Managed and Professional Services for Healthcare and Commercial Clients which include
- Backup as a Service (BaaS): Satisfy 3-2-1 backup best practice while providing failover capabilities. Choices include Veeam, Commvault, Citrix, AWS & Azure, managed or unmanage
- Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)
- Infrastructure as a Service
- On-Premise and Off-Premise Private and Public Cloud Hosting and
- Tier I and Tier II End User Support Services
- Data center infrastructure, hybrid cloud and workload assessment, data management and protection, secure wireless and mobile, and End User Computing, assessments, and best-in-class partnerships
- Operations Support for NOC: rack, stack, moves, access.
- Infrastructure Support: Full stack or individual Storage, Compute, Hypervisor, OS. 24×7 Monitoring, Break Fix Support, Performance Troubleshooting, and Configuration Assistance for servers, storage, networking, or firewalls.
- Private Cloud Hosting: Customer premise-based or Comport’s state-of-the-art datacenters for Primary, Backup, or DR workloads.
- Public Cloud Services: Hosting and backup services for Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure.
Tier 1 – Tier 2 End User Support 24×7 or 8×5: Laptops, Desktops, and Mobile Devices with patch management, virus removal, and lifecycle management.
- Technology Assessments: Available for Storage, Disaster Recovery Readiness, Cybersecurity Risk Assessment including Ransomware, and Security Awareness Training.
Customer Niche: commercial and hospital clients
What for Customers?
- The company invests in clients to achieve the organization’s goals and maximize return on their IT investments.
- Reliable enterprise-grade subscription services
- Security: multi-level physical and biometric security and 24 x 7 monitoring
- Geographic diversity from East and West Coast facilities reduces risk and provides secure redundancy
- Customized services to meet individual needs