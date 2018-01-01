Ananova

Expert Web Hosting Community

Home » Latest Webhosting News » story » Latest News and Web Hosting Review Comport

Latest News and Web Hosting Review Comport

USP

  • True data center solution partner
  • An OPEX cost model that preserves capital funds
  • HIPAA and SOC II compliant

Executive

  • Director of Managed Services: Matt Burch

Services Offered

  • Modernize and transform IT to support business needs and budgets
  • Managed and Professional Services for Healthcare and Commercial Clients which include
  • Backup as a Service (BaaS): Satisfy 3-2-1 backup best practice while providing failover capabilities. Choices include Veeam, Commvault, Citrix, AWS & Azure, managed or unmanage
  • Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)
  • Infrastructure as a Service
    • On-Premise and Off-Premise Private and Public Cloud Hosting and
    • Tier I and Tier II End User Support Services
  • Data center infrastructure, hybrid cloud and workload assessment, data management and protection, secure wireless and mobile, and End User Computing, assessments, and best-in-class partnerships
  • Operations Support for NOC: rack, stack, moves, access.
  • Infrastructure Support: Full stack or individual Storage, Compute, Hypervisor, OS. 24×7 Monitoring, Break Fix Support, Performance Troubleshooting, and Configuration Assistance for servers, storage, networking, or firewalls.
  • Private Cloud Hosting: Customer premise-based or Comport’s state-of-the-art datacenters for Primary, Backup, or DR workloads.
  • Public Cloud Services: Hosting and backup services for Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure.
    Tier 1 – Tier 2 End User Support 24×7 or 8×5: Laptops, Desktops, and Mobile Devices with patch management, virus removal, and lifecycle management.
  • Technology Assessments: Available for Storage, Disaster Recovery Readiness, Cybersecurity Risk Assessment including Ransomware, and Security Awareness Training.

Customer Niche: commercial and hospital clients

What for Customers?

  • The company invests in clients to achieve the organization’s goals and maximize return on their IT investments.
  • Reliable enterprise-grade subscription services
  • Security: multi-level physical and biometric security and 24 x 7 monitoring
  • Geographic diversity from East and West Coast facilities reduces risk and provides secure redundancy
  • Customized services to meet individual needs
DMCA.com Protection Status

%d bloggers like this: