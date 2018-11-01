Latest News And Web Hosting Review KeltecHosting

Keltechosting.com: Company Overview

Keltechosting.com is committed to give reliable web hosting solutions of the most astounding quality. It is serving in webhosting Industry since 2008 all webhosting plans comes with a full uptime guarantee and free Search Engine Submission and SEO devices by Attracta. The Main concentrate is on reliability uptime and client support. Keltechosting trust that making an effective web presence should be simple and reasonable. They are utilizing Nginx Web server rather than Apache for better execution. Its server is joined with 1 GBPS dedicated port. The Keltechosting provide a cheap Linux hosting, cheap Linux reseller hosting, free domain reseller account and best cheap unlimited reseller hosting services to their customers.

Reliability and Uptime performance

Keltechosting provide a reliable and secure web hosting solutions. It’s a fastest growing company. Keltechosting have developed a stable and most trustable VPS and dedicated web hosting solutions available under the division. It specialized in offering the best web hosting experience for their customers. They believe that creating a successful web presence should be easy and affordable. Keltechosting data centers are in USA. It is using litespeed web server instead of apache for better performance. The data center is located in the Chicago Board of Trading Building. The CBOT is one of the world’s largest financial institutions. It is fully redundant in its power supply and communication other amenities include elaborate security and surveillance system.

Keltechosting provide a 99.9% uptime guarantee to their customers.

Plan and Pricing

Keltechosting give various plans which permit them to serve a more extensive scope of customers. All Keltechosting web hosting developed to provide unrivaled power to handle the modern day’s most resources intensive websites. If the customer need more than one cPanel account, then reseller hosting service are available for their support. The fully managed VPS servers are built from superior hardware come to pre-installed optimized and secure with everything the customer need. It includes high RAM and Cloud VPS. Keltechosting dedicated server are custom built. It built from fully managed and unmanaged servers. The Hosting plan includes Basic Shared Hosting, Reseller hosting and Advanced Shared Hosting.

Key Features

Keltechosting provide various feature for best quality servers like –

The Advanced hosting server include 5 GB, 50 GB, 100 GB, unlimited GB storage space, 300 GB, 500 GB, 2000 GB monthly bandwidth, 50 Addon, 100 Addon, unlimited Addon domains, unlimited email accounts and control panels.

The Basic Shared hosting server include 20 MB, 50 MB, 100 MB, up to 1 GB storage space, 5000 MB up to 200000 MB monthly bandwidth, Addon domains, MySQL database, unlimited email accounts, Cpanel Control panel.

The Reseller shared hosting include 20 GB up to 20 GB storage space, 600 GB up to unlimited GB monthly bandwidth, unlimited domains, unlimited email accounts, unlimited MySQL database, unlimited Cpanel Accounts and free domain reseller accounts.

The PRO VPS include 200 GB HDD 0r 100 GB pure SSD raid 1 storage space, 2 CP vCores, 2 GB guarantee RAM, 4 GB burst RAM, 100 Mbit, 1 IP Address include, free plesk 10 domain license and full root access.

The Gold VPS include 400 GB HDD 0r 200 GB pure SSD raid 1 storage space, 6 CP vCores, 6 GB guarantee RAM, 12 GB burst RAM, 100 Mbit, 1 IP Address include, free plesk 10 domain license and full root access.

The Premium VPS include 600 GB HDD 0r 300 GB pure SSD raid 1 storage space, 10 CP vCores, 10 GB guarantee RAM, 20 GB burst RAM, 100 Mbit, 1 IP Address include, free plesk 10 domain license and full root access.

The Platinum VPS include 800 GB HDD 0r 400 GB pure SSD raid 1 storage space, 14 CP vCores, 14 GB guarantee RAM, 28 GB burst RAM, 100 Mbit, 1 IP Address include, free plesk 10 domain license and full root access.

The unmanaged dedicated server includes three features i.e. pro VDS, silver VDS, gold VDS.

These three feature offers storage space, real system CPU cores, Virtual CPU cores, RAM guarantee up to 36 GB, 100 Mbit bandwidth, 1 IP Address include, free license plesk domain, one time setup charge.

Support

Keltechosting.com gives 24/7 hour technical support to their customer. The company offer ticket system support to their customer. Though many online backup companies offer live support and email support. This company sets itself apart by offering technical support. It’s designated support console so that the inquiries will get directly to their aimed technician.

Pros

Keltechosting.com offers an exclusive experts advice solves most of their customers issues and also offers a strong support base for all types of customers. It provides cheap prices as compared to other providers.

Cons

Sometimes the technical support & live support does not work due to network.

Cancellation and refund policy

If for any reason the customers are not satisfied with Keltechosting`s service. Customers can cancel and get fully refunded in case the customers cancel their account for any reason in 7 day period from the moment of purchase. No refunds are issued in case you violate our acceptable use policy.

Conclusion

Keltechosting.com offers a reliable and secure hosting service with plenty of features. The price is quite reasonable; however, keep in mind you’ll probably need to go for a higher plan to access a lot of the features.