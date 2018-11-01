Latest News And Web Hosting Review Aerohosting

Aerohosting.com : Company Overview

Aerohosting.com is a web hosting company. It was established on 26 Nov 1997. It is a popular site, which ranked #3,761 from about 15,684 hosting companies. It has high performance, solid knowledgeable support; stable operation with live traffic statistics have been hallmark of this Web Systems in San Diego since 1995.

Reliability and Uptime Report

You need to be warned while describing security status with Aerohost.com. As, it uses data openly available , on the Web that is why it does not guarantee over scam sites. And PC issues may occur in this regard. However, mostly its crowd sourced data is pretty accurate.

Aero Hosting has achieved 100% uptime last week. With 0 existing domains were deleted, 0 domains were transferred away, 0 new domains were registered with Aero Hosting and 0 domains were transferred to Aero Hosting from other web hosts. As per social media content and conversations, Aero Hosting has 42.86% positive user response.

Plan and Pricing

Aerohosting.com has various plans in – Scala Hosting, Bottom Dollar Web Hosting and Wooservers. All these plans provide the storage of 10 GB. It has various plans, from which you can select any one as per your need and requirement. Its plans are affordable and in budgetary form.

It has various plans for starters to professionals and for individuals to small business. It offers ecommerce website design, co-location Boston web hosting Massachusetts and dedicated hosting.

Features and Control Panel

Its top notch services are – free shopping cart, PHP, SQL, MySQLAccess, .NET, ASPX, ASPFrontpage, ecommerce, Search engine marketing tools with live statistics, secure servers for credit card processing and many more.

It also offers – Continuous real-time backup, online database systems for remote mobile users, Dedicated firewall servers and Direct connectivity to tier 1 Internet providers.

The cPanel which is used by aerohosting.com is the Apache Web server software with Apache Interface to OpenSSL (mod_ssl) successfully.

Technical Support

Aerohost Web System provides technical support 24/7. It has knowledgeable and experienced technical support team. If you have any issue regarding web hosting service then you need not to worry. You are not alone to solve your web hosting related problems. Aerohost.com technical support team is always with you. You can raise a ticket regarding your query and after that support team will quick response on it.

Pros

Aerohost.com has various pros, some of them are – it has fast speed, high performance, knowledgeable technical support team and experienced company in the field of web hosting and many more.

Cons

The negative point of aerohost.com is – you cannot access your own account instead of this they access it for you and it only offer technical support through email. Not only this but also it is extremely expensive to boot and less secure too.

Conclusion:

Aerohost.com is dealing in the field of web hosting from several years. It has no downtime. It has high performance, with good speed and it has knowledgeable and expert technical support team. It offers various plans from which you can select best fitted plan as per your need and requirement. However, you need to be take consideration on data safety measures.