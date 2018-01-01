Web Content Not Allowed Guidelines

Content Not allowed in AUP of most web hosting companies

Violent or Racist commentary.

Hate speech or praise of terrorist acts or hate crimes

Unauthorized copying of music, books, photographs, or any other copyrighted work

Content which is obscene, threatening and illegal

defamatory material

child pornography or content perceived to be child pornography (Lolita)

Forums and websites that distribute or link to warez/pirated/illegal content

Promotion of Illegal activities

use of a domain name for unlawful purposes

Web Hosting companies have full rights to terminate the agreement with such sites at any time. Latest News

(August 2017) Google suspended Gab from Google Play app store. On behalf of insufficient level of moderation, included for content that encourages violence and advocates hate against groups of people

(August 17, 2017) Squarespace pulls hate sites from its web hosting service. The company revealed on the Verge that 48 hours removal notice given to websites, for violating its policy banning advocacy of bigotry and hate.

Airbnb confirmed canceled the accounts and bookings of users attending the Unite the Right event, citing the company’s policies that ban discrimination based on “race, religion, national origin, ethnicity, disability, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age.”

(August 15, 2017) GoDaddy and Google have refused service to a notorious neo-Nazi with hate content. First GoDaddy kicks off, The Daily Stormer to move the domain to another provider in 24 hours, as they have violated terms of service. Then they moved the domain to Google and hosted it on the France-based server company. Google preemptively blocked the move and canceled registration for violating our terms of service. Both Google and Hosting company later confirmed to Vox about the termination of The Daily Stormer’s account and locked its hosting server.A woman demonstrating against the white nationals died in a Violent clash. While participating in a counter-protest against the ‘Unite the Right rally', Charlottesville, Virginia, between white nationalists and people protesting the racist groups. The Daily Stormer website was full of racist memes celebrating the violence and injury of black victims. Historically, the site made posts that encourage an audience to harass female targets, sexually assault women, and harass women until they cry. Facebook actively removed posts that glorify the horrendous act committed in Charlottesville. Web Hosting companies GoDaddy and Airbnb take a public stand against white nationalist groups. Google and GoDaddy banned the web domain of neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer, and Airbnb dropped accounts of rally attendees.