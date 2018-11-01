Latest News And Web Hosting Review Cubedhost

Cubedhost : Company Overview

CubedHost, a popular and reputed Minecraft server host, born in Dec 2011. It is an entity of CubedHost, LLC, which is a registered Limited Liability Company situated in the Texas, USA. In last few years, it has grown exponentially by offering the best web hosting experience, by serving 20,000 customers all over the world. Various Subject experts constitute the workforce of company who are committed to offer high-quality support with fast response time.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Cubedhost is using the industry standard equipment, which are of high quality and powerful makes server run just best. DDR3 ECC RAM, Quad-core Intel Xeon CPUs, HDDs in RAID, and a good fiber network backbone used leads to high uptime of server. With this, company is working round the clock to ensure clients sites to be up all the time by maintaining servers properly without any downtime.

It is a trustworthy and high performance based hosting provider, offers reliable services, since it start. Network is constantly monitored for attacks, and if any threat is found, it is blocked instantly. In several locations, full attack mitigation and virtual zero security holes are there which ensures server high uptime, good speed and reliability.

Hosting Plans

Cubedhost`s Minecraft server hosting offers a wide range of features like Instant Setup, Multicraft control panel, Backups on automated basis, 24 Hrs Support, Dedicated IP, MY SQL, FTP with customization and high level of protection.

Budget Minecraft Servers are powerful and flexible offered at reasonable prices includes various features like Multicraft Control Panel, Free MySQL Database, Automated Plugin Installer, Buycraft Premium Trial, Powerful DDoS Mitigation, Enjin Advanced Trial. Some Optional features are also there such as Dedicated IP, Custom Subdomain, Unlimited Slots.

Minecraft Pocket Edition Servers offers key features like Multicraft Control Panel, Free MySQL Database, PocketMine Plugin Installer, Powerful DDoS Protection, Nightly Backups, Customer Support, Buycraft & Enjin Trials. Optional Features are Default Port/ Dedicated IP.

Features & Control Panel

Customer Service for 24/7 via ticket or live chat

Multicraft Control panel

Instant Setup

Backups on automated basis

Dedicated IP

MY SQL, FTP

Free MySQL Database

Automated/ Pocketmine Plugin Installer, Buycraft Premium Trial

Powerful DDoS Mitigation, Enjin Advanced Trial

Custom Subdomain, Unlimited Slots

Powerful DDoS Protection

Support

Cubedhost is having a prompt, friendly and supporting Customer care team, present to serve their services 24 hrs a day, 7 days a week & 365 days a year. Company is having a team of subject experts specialise in areas of system administration, web design & development, programming, web hosting, managing sites and customer service who used their knowledge and experience in solving technical issues so that they can render max and fast satisfaction to clients. Along with this, they offer a good and informative Knowledgebase and some of the FAQ`s. Their clients may communicate to the team using two options Live Chat or by submitting a ticket.

Pros

A good & reliable provider

Prompt and friendly customer support

Powerful & top class hardware

Fantastic team of experts or specialists

Fast Support Response time

Fast Setup

Cons

Refund policy IS NOT offered in Web hosting

Money back guarantee IS NOT given hosting

Uptime Guarantee IS NOT offered in Web hosting

Fewer yrs. of experience in hosting industry

Cancellation Policy / Refund Policy

In terms of policies offered by Cubedhost, there is no cancellation and refund policy offered by company for Web hosting. On feeling of unsatisfaction of hosting services offered, their clients may not ask for a refund as there is no provision for the same.

Conclusion

Cubedhost, a reputed and powerful Minecraft server host, offers best hosting experience to their clients at best prices across the world. High-quality hardware and subject experts are able to resolve any issue and thereby render high performance. With this, its user-friendly helpdesk supports the clients with all their queries and try to deliver them great level of satisfaction.