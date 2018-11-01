Latest News And Web Hosting Review Webcomindia.net

Webcomindia offers quality cheap Linux and Windows hosting for individual or business website in India since 1999. Their hosting services include reseller, dedicated servers for multiple domains, and VPS hosting. Linux plans include MySQL databases and PHP as well as CMS- Joomla, Magento, WordPress, and Drupal. Provide hosting solutions with unlimited email accounts, web space, domains, and sub-domains. Company gives 99.9% uptime guarantee. They also have various modes of payment, hosting tutorials that make hosting hassle free. Web hosting servers located at USA datacenters. Webcomindia includes hosting features such as reliability, easy to use, risk-free, money back guarantee and more.

Webcomindia.net : Company Overview

Webcomindia.net, one of the leading web hosting provider situated in Delhi, India offers cost effective and quality services of domain name registration, shared web hosting, reseller hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated servers all over India for websites meant for private and commercial purpose. It is rated as India`s top web hosting company which provides services of web hosting with various unlimited features like disk space, bandwidth, email accounts, domains, sub domains, 99.9% uptime and 24 x 7 customer supports.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Webcomindia.net offers 99.9% server uptime guarantee thereby they ensure clients that their website is 99.9 percent time up and running without any interruption during any 1 year period. It clearly concludes that sites performance is high and max reliability is also offered.

Hosting Plans

Web hosting offers four plans and all of them possess key features like Unlimited Disk Space, Unlimited Bandwidth, Unlimited POP E-Mail, Account Activation instantly, 99.9% uptime guarantee, 24*7 Support. E-Mail based features are E-mail Forwarders/ Aliases/ Auto Responders, Access to Webmail, SMTP Support, Spam filtration. They offers Unlimited FTP Accounts, Unlimited Sub-Domains, FTP Manager, 24 Hrs. FTP access, CGI-BIN, PHP, My SQL Databases, Web Statistics and many more. Linux hosting Inc. Softaculous, cPanel Control Panel, Curl, Cron Jobs, Joomla hosting, WordPress hosting, Free Website Builder, GD Library & others. Windows hosting Inc. helm or plesk control panel, ASP.NET hosting, ASP.net 4.0, Support of AJAX, Ms Access for free, MSSQL 2012 Database, Webmail.

Reseller hosting offers plans on both Linux & Windows platform. It offers features like Unlimited Domains/ Sub-Domains, Setup for free, Unlimited Traffic, cPanel/Plesk/Helm Control Panel, WHM, Free Private Nameservers, FTP/ DNS Server, Weekly Backup. Perl, PHP, SSI, Python, MySQL, PHPMyadmin, File Manager, Unlimited POP3 Accounts, Unlimited SMTP, Forwarders, Aliases, Webstats, Fantastico & others. ASP.NET 1, 2, 3.5 & 4.0, ASP.net AJAX, CGI etc.

VPS Hosting offers features such as Unmetered Bandwidth, 2 IP Address, cPanel Control panel.

Dedicated Servers are fully managed inc features like High Bandwidth, web and network connectivity, 24 x 7 x 365 support with high quality hardware and data centre.

24*7 Support is offered to clients for all the web hosting plans. As technical issues can arise at any point of time and not easy to solve and it may disturb the site, it requires fast assistance of technical experts. A client can contact to the customer care and may get quality response within a short period.

Counted as best web hosting provider in India

Unlimited Disk Space & Unlimited Bandwidth

High performance & reliability

Good Customer Service

Cost effective & quality hosting services

There are no hidden charges

Money refund guarantee is not offered to clients in any of the web hosting plan.

There is no provision of Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy offered by the provider.

Webcomindia.net, considered as India`s best web hosting company, offers cheap and high quality based services of web hosting, domain registration, VPS hosting, Dedicated hosting. To offer max satisfaction, 24*7 support is rendered with high uptime guarantee to clients.