Joomla is a free and open source content management system (CMS) for publishing content on the World Wide Web and intranets and a model–view–controller (MVC) Web application framework that can also be used independently. Joomla has become one of the most popular CMS applications on the web, and Joomla is also free.

Joomla hosting is needed to run a Joomla CMS on a hosting application.

In order to understand Joomla hosting, best, you also need to understand what a CMS is. A content management system is simply a web-based piece of software that can handle all of the content and function of a particular website. Content can be defined as text, music, photos, video, PDFs, Word documents, or anything else. Generally speaking, CMS systems require very little technical skills to manage. Installing Joomla onto Joomla hosting is fairly simple, and can be done in about 20 minutes.

If you find the right best hosting plan the maximum number of consumers and higher profitability can be ensured. This also gives your customers the power trio access your website at any point of time and the uptime of your website will be guaranteed, irrespective of the traffic on the website.

A Joomla hosting plan enables users to host a wide range of online applications and websites like job portals, online stores, intranets and extranets, family/personal websites or community portals. Joomla enables the expert users to create complicated add-ons’ for their websites according to their business requirements.

The web hosting company will also offer you with e-commerce features and tools that will enable the clients to modify the product lists, manage inventory and view data reports with the help of cheap Joomla hosting.

Joomla also comprises of a layout manager simplifying the management of your website layout.

Professional web developers also use Joomla and Joomla web hosting for building websites for their clients. It is a very easy application to install and set up properly – even for a novice web developer. Tons of hosting providers offer a single-click installs which helps to get their site up and running in no time. Because it is so easy to use, web developers can build websites easily and quickly.

Minimum requirements for Best Joomla hosting are: To successfully install and use Joomla! you must have a fully operational web server (Apache or IIS), a database (MySQL is the optimum) and the server side scripting language PHP together with specific modules that are activated within PHP for MySQL, XML, and Zlib functionality amongst others.

Software Recommended Minimum PHP 5.3+ 5.2.4+ MYSQL 5.0.4+ 5.0.4+ Apache With (mod_mysql, mod_xml and mod_zlib) 2.x + 2.x + Microsoft IIS 7 7

Configuration Options:

If installing on a local computer, there are a number of packages that will help you get set up quicker than individual installations:

LAMP (Linux) – Most Linux distributions come with a pre-configured LAMP server.

WAMP (Windows)

MAMP (Macintosh)

XAMPP (Multi-platform) – Not for live sites.

Problems faced by JOOMLA hosting:

Joomla is not yet compatible with MySQL 6.x.

The main problem with Joomla is that it can take a lot of learning, especially if you are used to other forms of content management systems.

Joomla is not the best thing when it comes to using search engine optimization because it can take a while to make it do exactly what you want.

You can use CSS with Joomla but it is very difficult and it can cost a lot of money

Depending on how much you want to do.

Why is there a need for cheap Joomla hosting?

There are many reasons why people go looking for cheap Joomla hosting. Some of such reasons are clarified in this article in an organized way. So if you are also one of those who wants an answer to the question why Joomla hosting, then you have reached the right place for sure. Now let us find out on what exactly a Joomla host is all about and the advantages of buying its services.

To start with one has to highlight the fact that Joomla is an open source Content Management System. This is why it has become so popular all across the world within a short span of time. It is a user-friendly system that supports millions of websites on a day to day basis. Of course, it is ever increasing as people find it easier to work on this platform. You may get to see a number of personal blogs, e-commerce sites to some of the finest corporate websites built on this base.

There are many advantages of investing in a Joomla host that can be paraphrased as compatibility with most of the browsers that are available in the market. The most important fact for using hosting Joomla can be summarized in one word safe. That is correct it is a secure way of hosting irrespective of this being a free source. Then you can edit content like a breeze in Joomla. In addition to this, it has to be noted that modifying content is also quite simple. The biggest logic for getting into a Joomla host is that it has built-in SEO functions. It is more or less kept updated as it is an open source which goes into the favor of Joomla hosting without much of a problem.

There certainly are more grounds for which more and more people are putting in their bets on Joomla. You may also read a few of the many Joomla hosting reviews for the same and rest assured you will be delighted to know that the latest eCommerce applications and WordPress software have added to its existence. Consider this to be a real significant task that of looking for information on Joomla web hosting services before you devoting your time and money into Joomla. It is your website that will be at stake which is why ideally you should have a little knowledge about the hosting services in general.

In conclusion, it has to be mentioned that cheap Joomla hosting may seem to be a mere phrase, but it has a lot of meaning attached to it. This means that it is not difficult to find cheap service providers but you need to be careful while selecting one for your services. All you need to keep in mind are things like pay for only those services that you may need and also never to spend overtly. Again in order to get the best Joomla hosting services, you will need to spend a little from your fortune without a doubt.